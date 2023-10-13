Videos

‘When the mud bath exposes you’ is today’s funniest 4 seconds

Poke Staff. Updated October 13th, 2023

Here’s four seconds to help take the edge off just a little bit (unless you were also in the mud bath at the time, obviously).

It’s a TikTok clip that’s just gone viral on Twitter for reasons that will become obvious.

@vivatothediva Those arepas like to sneak up on you, y’all be safe #fyp #springbreak #mudbath #colombia #totumomudvolcano #gassy ♬ original sound – Kathiana

And just in case that’s tricky to watch …

Oof!

‘I’m dying! This is the best thing I’ve ever seen! that would be my husband ‘
Sara Lanise

‘Do yall realize how powerful that fart had to be ?’
CozyLace

‘ Who rippin????’
Annalycia Franklin

It could have been worse …

Source TikTok @vivatothediva Twitter @CctvPicks