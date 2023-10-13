The BBC Archive shared a 1991 world record attempt involving Dara Ó’Briain – which was news to him

Celebrity

Record Breakers, featuring the very talented and much missed Roy Castle, used to be a huge draw for kids from the 70s to the early 2000s. If you’re above a certain age, you can probably still sing the theme song.

Back in 1991, Roy and the crew headed to University College Dublin to attempt a record that would generate a forest’s worth of paperwork these days.

The BBC Archive account shared the clip.

#OnThisDay 1991: Record Breakers looked to University College Dublin, where students gathered for an unusual record attempt. Back in the studio, Roy Castle, Cheryl Baker and the gang proved that it wasn't as easy as it looked. pic.twitter.com/Es2ZBbJ0Vm — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) October 11, 2023

Human Centipede hits differently now, but neither the record they set nor its awkward name was the most interesting thing about the clip. It was this –

This is definitely me at 24 seconds in, and I have absolutely no recollection of it, but will happily take the credit, although I bet it was UCD science day. https://t.co/E1WmVnA86n — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) October 11, 2023

This is what people had to say about it.

1.

First time I met you I remember saying – weren't you te guy in the back of shot on Record Breakers in October '91. You smashed it. — Frank Cottrell-Boyce (@frankcottrell_b) October 12, 2023

Thank you. I mean, it’s difficult to shine from among 1134 people taped together but I think I stood out. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) October 12, 2023

2.

Again, I don’t remember that event, but it does appear to be me. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) October 12, 2023

3.

Nice jumper — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) October 11, 2023

4.

Liking this purely for the fact you can have no recollection of being bound to two other people in a crowded, muddy field for 20 minutes, even AFTER you've watched the video footage. That's impressive studenting by any standards. — Peter B (@PBSport) October 11, 2023

5.

I must have been in the student bar that day!! — Brian Keating (@BrianKeating_1) October 11, 2023

6.

You can't recall being the lead singer of Ned's Atomic Dustbin? https://t.co/53GiZfKEtc pic.twitter.com/LgZY9VCYYg — Matt Crivelli (@MattCrivelli) October 11, 2023

7.

People to me in 2018: Seán why won't you do your LLB at UCD despite getting an offer: UCD: https://t.co/CY3Tt7fWfJ pic.twitter.com/hEvOOzsR17 — An Coileáin (@CiderLawyer) October 11, 2023

8.

I have a vague recollection of forced child labour brought about by Roy Castle. Some dance thing. Worlds biggest group something or other. Frills. Enforced pizazz. Sequins. Fear.

Not quite as bad as Nan enforced Irish dancing pre Riverdance. Flatley changed the rules. https://t.co/bw2OjPgDK7 — Rogue Scallywag (@max_dubious) October 11, 2023

9.

“World’s longest human centipede” is a description that didn’t age well. — Dutchie ‍♂️ (@DutchieHuigens) October 11, 2023

10.

Sure it looks like you were supposed to sign up to it and you said “ahhh no. I don’t think I’ll bother. One less isn’t going to affect the record and I don’t think Norris McWhirter will give out at me.” pic.twitter.com/axjfjgcmll — Funsize (@funsizephil) October 12, 2023

It wasn’t Dara’s only flirtation with world records. Back in 2011, he was one of the comedians taking part in the world’s highest gig, along with Jack Whitehall and Jon Richardson.

You kept that quiet, Dara. So the highest comedy gig was your second @GWR title? Any other secret records hidden in your past? https://t.co/v4REcBRer4 pic.twitter.com/UDVCg1rS3F — Craig Glenday (@craigglenday) October 11, 2023

Happily, the ‘Smile High Club’ gig for Red Nose Day made more than £100,000 for Comic Relief.

