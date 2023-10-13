Celebrity

The BBC Archive shared a 1991 world record attempt involving Dara Ó’Briain – which was news to him

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 13th, 2023

Record Breakers, featuring the very talented and much missed Roy Castle, used to be a huge draw for kids from the 70s to the early 2000s. If you’re above a certain age, you can probably still sing the theme song.

Back in 1991, Roy and the crew headed to University College Dublin to attempt a record that would generate a forest’s worth of paperwork these days.

The BBC Archive account shared the clip.

Human Centipede hits differently now, but neither the record they set nor its awkward name was the most interesting thing about the clip. It was this –

This is what people had to say about it.

It wasn’t Dara’s only flirtation with world records. Back in 2011, he was one of the comedians taking part in the world’s highest gig, along with Jack Whitehall and Jon Richardson.

Happily, the ‘Smile High Club’ gig for Red Nose Day made more than £100,000 for Comic Relief.

