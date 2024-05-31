People are absolutely buzzing at the Lib Dems’ committed style of campaigning – 23 favourite comments

Politics general election Liberal Democrats

Although the Conservatives’ string of ill-thought-out policies and campaign appearances and Labour’s internal wranglings have hogged the headlines, they aren’t the only parties in town.

The Liberal Democrats, headed by Sir Ed Davey, have announced plans to provide a mental health specialist for every school and to clean up the waterways.

Since the pandemic, children facing mental health problems are on the rise. That's why the Lib Dems are calling for a mental health professional in all schools. It's time to treat mental health with the same respect that we do physical. pic.twitter.com/zxRnDQUec0 — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 30, 2024

The Conservatives have allowed our Wild West water industry to ruin our rivers, lakes and beaches with disgusting sewage dumps. We have a plan to end the sewage scandal. pic.twitter.com/w2EjzQ9Y6z — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 30, 2024

In classic LibDem style, they’ve gone all-in on the spectacle.

There was Ed Davey’s soggy day out at Windermere.

Ed Davey falls into Lake Windermere (2024) pic.twitter.com/NJrcsSl7CP — insane moments in british politics (@PoliticsMoments) May 28, 2024

Still not as wet as Rishi Sunak. Thank you @timfarron for being there to fish me out of the water. pic.twitter.com/oLsbch1a1A — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) May 28, 2024

Things went rapidly downhill in Wales – deliberately.

Having a wheelie great time launching @WelshLibDems General Election campaign in wonderful Wales with @DoddsJane and @LibDemDavid pic.twitter.com/MfKsIW4CeS — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) May 29, 2024

And the LibDem leader found himself on a slippery slope in Frome.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey is visiting Somerset today as part of his election campaign. The rain didn't seem to get in the way as he tried out the 'Ultimate Slip N Slide' in Shepton Mallet. He's just been told he is not allowed any more goes. pic.twitter.com/lWWbeLAZqu — ITV News West Country (@itvwestcountry) May 30, 2024

Ed Davey(LibDem leader) is having the time of his life during the election campaign. pic.twitter.com/R9MPbphwMl — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) May 30, 2024

He spoke to ITV’s Lucy McDaid about the thinking behind the stunts.

Sir Ed Davey tells me he is ‘absolutely’ a threat to Rishi Sunak He also defends his campaign stunts, insisting they come with a ‘serious’ point – today it was all about childrens’ mental health pic.twitter.com/O7gze8NJ39 — Lucy McDaid (@LucyJMcDaid) May 30, 2024

“I believe politicians need to take the concerns of voters very seriously, and we’re doing that today with our release on mental health. But I don’t think they need to take themselves too seriously.”

There are easier ways to get media attention, such as by being Nigel Farage. but that’s beyond almost everybody’s ability – and not an attractive prospect.

The things Ed Davey has to do to try and get some media attention… Meanwhile, Farage prepares for his 634th Question Time appearance. pic.twitter.com/yJnOpBzuiq — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) May 30, 2024

People have been joking about the stunts, and these are our favourite comments so far.

1.

Ed Davey's week looks like a tampon advert "I won't let an election stop me doing the things I love, paddleboarding, cycling, swimming…" — Angela Barnes (@AngelaBarnes) May 30, 2024

2.

NEW: Ed Davey gives a speech on the finer points of the Liberal Democrat pension policy. pic.twitter.com/BIOsdLej4V — Count Binface (@CountBinface) May 30, 2024

3.

Ed Davey at midnight, looking on as Lib Dem staffers breathlessly draw up a plan for tomorrow in which he will be submerged naked in an industrial vat of salad cream then kicked off a bridge by a donkey pic.twitter.com/gqGUsoNPkN — Scott Innes (@Flying_Inside) May 30, 2024

4.

Ed Davey making a quick stop on the Lib Dem campaign trail to get inked. pic.twitter.com/YlLr3MtPrV — Moog (@a_toots) May 30, 2024

5.

Ed Davey's campaign in coming days sees him targeting the marginal seats of Alton Towers, Thorpe Park, Longleat Safari Park and M&M World. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) May 30, 2024

6.

Conservatives: *national service*

Labour: *lots of infighting*

Lib Dems: WEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE! — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 30, 2024

7.

Ed Davey Having the time of his life Race Across The World has nothing on him!!

Race Across the UK with Ed Go @LibDems

PIC @SarahLCarter ⏬️ pic.twitter.com/nUk4c1s5FL — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 30, 2024

8.

Ed Davey congratulates team on choosing location for next campaign photo opp where nothing could possibly go wrong. pic.twitter.com/9Ccy2XIb9O — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) May 30, 2024

9.

"Hi I'm Ed Davey, welcome to a party political broadcast on behalf of the Lib Demmmmmms" pic.twitter.com/qoT0dgBDNX — Eugene (@eugeneh84) May 30, 2024

10.

11.

Ed Davey right now pic.twitter.com/Ws3RRotwi3 — Martha Gill (@Martha_Gill) May 30, 2024

12.