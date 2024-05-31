Politics general election Liberal Democrats

People are absolutely buzzing at the Lib Dems’ committed style of campaigning – 23 favourite comments

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 31st, 2024

Although the Conservatives’ string of ill-thought-out policies and campaign appearances and Labour’s internal wranglings have hogged the headlines, they aren’t the only parties in town.

The Liberal Democrats, headed by Sir Ed Davey, have announced plans to provide a mental health specialist for every school and to clean up the waterways.

In classic LibDem style, they’ve gone all-in on the spectacle.

There was Ed Davey’s soggy day out at Windermere.

Things went rapidly downhill in Wales – deliberately.

And the LibDem leader found himself on a slippery slope in Frome.

He spoke to ITV’s Lucy McDaid about the thinking behind the stunts.

“I believe politicians need to take the concerns of voters very seriously, and we’re doing that today with our release on mental health.

But I don’t think they need to take themselves too seriously.”

There are easier ways to get media attention, such as by being Nigel Farage. but that’s beyond almost everybody’s ability – and not an attractive prospect.

People have been joking about the stunts, and these are our favourite comments so far.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2