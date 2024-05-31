Politics general election Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak said you don’t have to go to university to succeed and got thoroughly schooled – 24 harsh lessons
The Conservatives’ policies in the election campaign so far have clearly not been created to appeal to the 18-25 demographic, with National Service for 18-year-olds and a tax cut for pensioners grabbing the headlines.
It’s a good job they haven’t launched an attack on university courses they consider to be less than valuable.
Oh!
NEW: If elected, Rishi Sunak will shut down "Mickey mouse" university courses studied by 1 in 8 students to fund 100k new apprenticeships
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 28, 2024
People had a fair idea of which courses might be targeted.
Just say “arts subjects”, you coward https://t.co/KebLd2rXSl
— Samuel West (@exitthelemming) May 29, 2024
what a future for young people, National Service then denying them the choice of subject they want to study, real cool stuff https://t.co/89m5D6FZMP
— Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) May 29, 2024
Candidate for the biggest "Mickey Mouse degree" on all recent evidence is surely PPE at Oxford?
— Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) May 28, 2024
I studied Film Theory at Uni. I’m fed up with courses like mine being dismissed as Mickey Mouse degrees. I mean yes there was an animation component.
— Inkwell Paul (@InkwellPaul) May 29, 2024
Tories threaten "Mickey Mouse" degrees, like art, in favour of apprenticeships in decorating https://t.co/bN7vRLEkVi pic.twitter.com/wv9cVbbDMh
— Trumpton (@Trump_ton) May 29, 2024
To support the policy, Rishi Sunak posted his Thought for the Day.
It got every bit of the pisstaking you’d expect.
No, you can just befriend a Tory MP and get your startup business fast tracked through a VIP lane.
— Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) May 29, 2024
yeah you can get to the best schools in the world and still be Rishi Sunak https://t.co/mh5wqoG6ft
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 29, 2024
First draft of “Kiss” by Prince, amended and rewritten later in the studio https://t.co/jXbKxchYRl
— Rhodri Marsden ⏏️ (@rhodri) May 29, 2024
Most people don’t go to university to “succeed”, which we know to you means “become rich”.
— Mike Fenton Stevens (@fentonstevens) May 29, 2024
Just an NVQ in cardiothoracic surgery is fine x https://t.co/9NLGNeUpVN
— Buckers (@deathofbuckley) May 29, 2024
…but it helps?
— christhebarker (@christhebarker) May 29, 2024
Agree hun. DM me. Snakes on ere. xx https://t.co/UUt0NL7G3E
— Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) May 29, 2024
No, just marry a billionaire
— Simon J Warner (@simonjwarner) May 29, 2024
This is very true.
I left school at 16. Never did A-levels. Did go to University as UG (at 21) but didn’t finish.
And ended up as a Professor (long story).
But don’t use it as an excuse to deny something to others you had and will buy for your kids you hypocrite. https://t.co/L3BentwhDf
— Professor Colin Talbot (@colinrtalbot) May 29, 2024
“We want your kids mowing a grass verge on the M6. We don’t want them going to university. Vote Tory”. https://t.co/5ZB0AowQHO
— (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) May 29, 2024
Dire comms: it doesn’t remotely tally with Sunak’s own life, and crucially – who thinks for a moment that Sunak doesn’t want university for his own children? https://t.co/JwasqXb09E
— James Ball (@jamesrbuk) May 29, 2024
You don’t have to wait till the election to fuck off. https://t.co/dDU2tRPwkw
— Dave Lee (@davelee1968) May 29, 2024