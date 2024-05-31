Rishi Sunak said you don’t have to go to university to succeed and got thoroughly schooled – 24 harsh lessons

Politics general election Rishi Sunak

The Conservatives’ policies in the election campaign so far have clearly not been created to appeal to the 18-25 demographic, with National Service for 18-year-olds and a tax cut for pensioners grabbing the headlines.

It’s a good job they haven’t launched an attack on university courses they consider to be less than valuable.

Oh!

NEW: If elected, Rishi Sunak will shut down "Mickey mouse" university courses studied by 1 in 8 students to fund 100k new apprenticeships [@Telegraph] — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 28, 2024

People had a fair idea of which courses might be targeted.

Just say “arts subjects”, you coward https://t.co/KebLd2rXSl — Samuel West (@exitthelemming) May 29, 2024

what a future for young people, National Service then denying them the choice of subject they want to study, real cool stuff https://t.co/89m5D6FZMP — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) May 29, 2024

Candidate for the biggest "Mickey Mouse degree" on all recent evidence is surely PPE at Oxford? — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) May 28, 2024

I studied Film Theory at Uni. I’m fed up with courses like mine being dismissed as Mickey Mouse degrees. I mean yes there was an animation component. — Inkwell Paul (@InkwellPaul) May 29, 2024

Tories threaten "Mickey Mouse" degrees, like art, in favour of apprenticeships in decorating https://t.co/bN7vRLEkVi pic.twitter.com/wv9cVbbDMh — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) May 29, 2024

To support the policy, Rishi Sunak posted his Thought for the Day.

It got every bit of the pisstaking you’d expect.

No, you can just befriend a Tory MP and get your startup business fast tracked through a VIP lane. — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) May 29, 2024

yeah you can get to the best schools in the world and still be Rishi Sunak https://t.co/mh5wqoG6ft — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 29, 2024

First draft of “Kiss” by Prince, amended and rewritten later in the studio https://t.co/jXbKxchYRl — Rhodri Marsden ⏏️ (@rhodri) May 29, 2024

Most people don’t go to university to “succeed”, which we know to you means “become rich”. — Mike Fenton Stevens (@fentonstevens) May 29, 2024

Just an NVQ in cardiothoracic surgery is fine x https://t.co/9NLGNeUpVN — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) May 29, 2024

…but it helps? — christhebarker (@christhebarker) May 29, 2024

Agree hun. DM me. Snakes on ere. xx https://t.co/UUt0NL7G3E — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) May 29, 2024

No, just marry a billionaire — Simon J Warner (@simonjwarner) May 29, 2024

This is very true. I left school at 16. Never did A-levels. Did go to University as UG (at 21) but didn’t finish. And ended up as a Professor (long story). But don’t use it as an excuse to deny something to others you had and will buy for your kids you hypocrite. https://t.co/L3BentwhDf — Professor Colin Talbot (@colinrtalbot) May 29, 2024

“We want your kids mowing a grass verge on the M6. We don’t want them going to university. Vote Tory”. https://t.co/5ZB0AowQHO — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) May 29, 2024

Dire comms: it doesn’t remotely tally with Sunak’s own life, and crucially – who thinks for a moment that Sunak doesn’t want university for his own children? https://t.co/JwasqXb09E — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) May 29, 2024

