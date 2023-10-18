Entertainment

This comedian took epic revenge on a heckler who’s been trolling him for 10 years and it’s simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated October 18th, 2023

Here’s a fabulous tale, a decade in the making, to make your day better.

It’s comedian Bobby Mair – find him on Twitter here and on YouTube here and on Instagram here – who was bothered 10 years ago by a heckler shouting ‘chicken wire’ at him.

And it turned out the trolling didn’t end there. So Bobby decided to do something about it, and it’s simply magnificent.

Absolutely awesome.

And just a few of the responses it prompted on Twitter…

Lots more Bobby Mair here!

To conclude …

Source Twitter @BobbyMair Instagram