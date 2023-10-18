This comedian took epic revenge on a heckler who’s been trolling him for 10 years and it’s simply magnificent

Entertainment

Here’s a fabulous tale, a decade in the making, to make your day better.

It’s comedian Bobby Mair – find him on Twitter here and on YouTube here and on Instagram here – who was bothered 10 years ago by a heckler shouting ‘chicken wire’ at him.

And it turned out the trolling didn’t end there. So Bobby decided to do something about it, and it’s simply magnificent.

Absolutely awesome.

And just a few of the responses it prompted on Twitter…

Outstanding. Well played sir. — Tony Jameson (@tonyjameson) October 17, 2023

Should be a film — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) October 17, 2023

Beautiful… — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) October 17, 2023

Only one response to that. pic.twitter.com/jMLTPkY1Vf — West Ham Images (@HamImages) October 17, 2023

You won a battle, he’s winning the 10 year war thus far. — Joel “Bam” Watts (@Bamalam) October 17, 2023

Fucking awesome — Captain Bendy (@robmulholland) October 17, 2023

30 years later, he had the last laugh. pic.twitter.com/h4swgiNEZZ — Andy (@AndyTech99) October 17, 2023

To conclude …

This is the dream! https://t.co/du51wGIv9A — Michael Pakintyre (@eshaanakbar) October 17, 2023

Source Twitter @BobbyMair Instagram