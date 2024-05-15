People have a lot of thoughts about the striking new portrait of King Charles – 29 works of art

News art royal family

A new painting of King Charles was unveiled on Tuesday, making it the first official portrait since he took the throne – although the work, by Jonathan Yeo, was begun while he was still the Prince of Wales.

Today, The King unveiled a new portrait by @RealJonathanYeo at Buckingham Palace. The painting – commissioned by The Draper’s Company – is the first official portrait to be completed since His Majesty’s Coronation. It will hang in Draper’s Hall in London. pic.twitter.com/yVAK2PQslz — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 14, 2024

The artist said of the experience of painting The King: “When I started this project, His Majesty The King was still His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, and much like the butterfly I've painted hovering over his shoulder, this portrait has evolved as the subject's role in… pic.twitter.com/U289q8AlMh — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 14, 2024

The red saturation is a continuation of the colour of the Welsh Guards uniform the King is wearing, while the monarch butterfly hovering above his shoulder symbolises his involvement with environmental causes.

The striking image has received a lot of praise online.

Jonathan Yeo's portrait of King Charles is very different to what I was expecting. That said, it does seem to have a particular glow to it It's an interesting interpretation of the Welsh Guards uniform, and I think the butterfly on the shoulder gives it that little extra je ne… pic.twitter.com/2ppyKSHMyh — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 14, 2024

Yeo's portrait of the King is excellent. First, it looks like the subject. But that maelstrom of red adds a really abstract element, suggesting an emergence from chaos. It's formal and informal. Wasn't sure about Monarch butterfly, but if you take it away the pic loses something. pic.twitter.com/bjXQ7gssl2 — Guy Walters (@guywalters) May 14, 2024

Afraid to say Jonathan Yeo’s portrait of the King slaps. I can’t believe it. pic.twitter.com/KIWGZlmXeT — Elise Bell™️ (@eliseybell) May 14, 2024

I really like the portrait of King Charles by Jonathan Yeo – the go-to artist for slightly edgy but convincingly recognisable contemporary portraits; before photography, to have a great painter capture your real appearance you accepted the revelation of your flaws and your… pic.twitter.com/uvKRfb0646 — Richard Morris (@ahistoryinart) May 14, 2024

As tradition demands, there was also a lot of mockery, and we’ve rounded up some favourites.

finally – the first official portrait of King Charles emerging from a bath of Duchy Originals jam pic.twitter.com/dWImZd5JyT — Henry Mance (@henrymance) May 14, 2024

This mf looks like Vigo The Carpathian pic.twitter.com/wrCVF99PUZ — Chef Reactions (@ChefReactions) May 14, 2024

“Do you think it’ll remind anyone of blood spilled in the name of the British Empire?”

“Naaaah!” pic.twitter.com/kzG1wbbLas — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 14, 2024

It looks like Blu Ray art for an Arrow video reissue of some profoundly disturbing Italian film from 1981 I’ve never heard of but that I’ll blow £24.99 on and never feel in the mood to actually watch. pic.twitter.com/gxIgDjKwu8 — Dan Thomas (@ItsDanThomas) May 14, 2024

Spent a year on the face and then his kids found the studio key. pic.twitter.com/5GQe76xJOr — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) May 14, 2024

Wanted: painter for official portrait of His Majesty King Charles. Must have prior portrait experience, ability to make painting a portal into the nether realm and a conduit for millennia old evil non essential but desirable. pic.twitter.com/Muv7Yxh617 — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) May 14, 2024

my conspiracy theory is that it looks pre graffitied so that any future damage to it by climate protestors won’t have much of an impact https://t.co/4Sbs1NkF8U pic.twitter.com/dfeG4AHBik — Eric Gonzaba (@EGonzaba) May 14, 2024

This is the best royal portrait I've ever seen in my lifetime, with an unexpected vibe of 'collector's edition Blu-ray slipcase'. https://t.co/H3o8yQUt9j — Darrell Maclaine (@darrellmaclaine) May 14, 2024

