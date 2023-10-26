Chiltern Railways took this David Bowie joke very seriously indeed and it’s today’s best thing

Celebrity

Even for the news it’s excelling itself today so here’s a rather fabulous exchange on Twitter – no, really! – to make your day better.

It all began when @simonnread shared this lovely old picture of David Bowie reading Viz on the train.

It was made even better by @NickGoodway’s reply and was then taken to a whole new level by ‘FK’ over at @chilternrailway.

Chiltern Railways apologise for David Bowie pic.twitter.com/YQe2lHUKha — simon read (@simonnread) October 25, 2023

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Oh, you pretty things.

There’s always the chance they were in on the joke, obviously, and yet …

Aladdin Train — HAL9000 (@BlinkhoSimon) October 25, 2023

Ch, ch, ch, ch, Changes for Euston Station need to get off at Reading Parkway. — Thomas Atcheson (@ThomasAtcheson) October 25, 2023

"Ground Control to High Wycombe…." — Richard Creswell (@zebedee3) October 25, 2023

At least the Future Legend is on the train and not (Always) Crashing in the Same Car. Good advert for #Viz there. — StevieAtRentplus-UK (@stevieRentplus1) October 25, 2023

Is he going station to station? — Open Two Change (@OpenTwoChange) October 25, 2023

As long as they don’t lean on him because he can’t afford a ticket to Suffragette City. — Augustus Windsock (@GusWindsock) October 25, 2023

Last word to @NickGoodway.

Hi, that was a jokey reference. Chiltern passengers are actually among the best berhaved and polite in the country. And I don't mind letting them know that. As for that David Bowie…… — Nick Goodway (@NickGoodway) October 25, 2023

Source @simonnread