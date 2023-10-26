Celebrity

Chiltern Railways took this David Bowie joke very seriously indeed and it’s today’s best thing

John Plunkett. Updated October 26th, 2023

Even for the news it’s excelling itself today so here’s a rather fabulous exchange on Twitter – no, really! – to make your day better.

It all began when @simonnread shared this lovely old picture of David Bowie reading Viz on the train.

It was made even better by @NickGoodway’s reply and was then taken to a whole new level by ‘FK’ over at @chilternrailway.

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Oh, you pretty things.

There’s always the chance they were in on the joke, obviously, and yet …

Last word to @NickGoodway.

Source @simonnread