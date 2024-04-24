The hilarious Facebook misunderstanding over these stolen bikes is an absolute classic of the genre

Weird World Facebook

This most unfortunate Facebook misunderstanding has just gone viral on Twitter and it’s an absolute classic of the genre.

It began with a post from a furious parent whose kids’ bikes had just been nicked.

It was posted by @clarey1888 who had this to say about it (and they weren’t the only one).

And here is the exchange in full.

Mega ooof.

they look like they stole them lol — Sofiaaa (@SweetySofiaaa) April 23, 2024

This is hilarious. They aren’t exactly the best pictures, are they! — Maria (@juleesssy) April 23, 2024

That was a classic that — Paul (@PaulWBhoy) April 23, 2024

That’s first I’ve seen it hahahahaha — Clarey (@clarey1888) April 23, 2024

Facebook community groups are the GOAT — Burney (@BurneyMcr1) April 23, 2024

To conclude …

This is what social media was invented for. https://t.co/4zZtCt6ENJ — Arthur Trubshaw (@OllytheG) April 23, 2024

