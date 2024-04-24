The hilarious Facebook misunderstanding over these stolen bikes is an absolute classic of the genre
This most unfortunate Facebook misunderstanding has just gone viral on Twitter and it’s an absolute classic of the genre.
It began with a post from a furious parent whose kids’ bikes had just been nicked.
It was posted by @clarey1888 who had this to say about it (and they weren’t the only one).
I am howling pic.twitter.com/MWmhu6ELOZ
— Clarey (@clarey1888) April 23, 2024
And here is the exchange in full.
Mega ooof.
Source @clarey1888