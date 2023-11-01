This fabulous QI outtake with Bill Bailey has gone viral again and it just gets better and better

Celebrity

We’re big fans of BBC2 panel show QI, although we must admit to being mildly discombobulated having just found out that it started 20 – 20! – years ago.

We mention it not just because of our love for its two hosts, Stephen Fry and (now Sandi Toksvig) but because this rather fabulous outtake from back in the day has just gone viral on Reddit.

Specifically, it’s a moment from a 2017 episode featuring Bill Bailey, Phill Jupitus, Claudia Winkelman and of course, regular panellist, Alan Davies.

And it’s a lovely 3 minute escape from everything else going on right now, shared by Hassaan18 in th corner of Reddit called ‘contagious laughter’ for reasons which will rapidly become obvious.

Lovely stuff.

And here are our favourite things people said about it (including a little bit of enlightenment for people who might not be overly familiar with it).

‘This show is pure gold. I watch highlights all the time on youtube. Epic stuff. 8 out of 10 cats as well.’

freshtrax ‘For those that are unfamiliar; these are comedian/celebrities in the UK. ‘I had trouble wrapping my head around panel shows at first. These people are not trying to win. The points are given at random.

One of the panel shows gives away a tea kettle to the “winner.” ‘Bizarre stuff, but delightfully funny.’

ce_0k ‘I never thought Bill Bailey and Alan Davies would look like a legit double act but they both meshed so well together.’

Hazlet95 ‘This video defines for me what “Boys will be boys,” actually means. Just goofing off, having no plan whatsoever, don’t care if you look silly or dumb, backing your boy’s bit up. Just joyful.’

TheLostPariah ‘And Sandi plays into that as well, it’s amazing!’

Adze95 ‘I love how they just walk away after all of it ‘

emporaryIssue4260 ‘Absolutely fantastic work from everyone involved.’

And you can find lots more QI over at their official channel on YouTube over here.

Source Reddit u/Hassaan18