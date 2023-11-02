When Mariah says it’s time – it’s time! – 17 favourite reactions to the start of Mariah Season

Celebrity

Halloween is over. The nights are drawing in. The shops are full of selection boxes, decorations and gift ideas. It can all mean only one thing …IT’S TIME!

When Mariah Carey gives the go ahead, we can start the countdown to Christmas, and the hit singer has been doing it for years. Here are a few previous posts …

Here’s what people had to say about getting the go-ahead.

Time to put up the tree https://t.co/kSsrc1ri23 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) November 1, 2023

I guess if you know you're a meme, you may as well go ham with it. Mad respect. https://t.co/cjoukphz6M — Destova.bsky.social (@Destovah) November 1, 2023

this is that scene in underworld where they plug in the blood machine and revive bill nighy https://t.co/lwERvXSJDr — Evil Emma Stefansky (@stefabsky) November 1, 2023

I hope these videos get more elaborate every year until one has the budget of a Marvel movie. https://t.co/NpgNsaVcN2 — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) November 1, 2023

I love that she’s playing into the “she’s defrosting as we speak” memes https://t.co/DqeUFxb4Sj pic.twitter.com/7kNnfcmkcS —  mockeryjay. (@naanbreyani) November 1, 2023

imagine knowing every Q4 you're going to print money off of something you made 30 years ago. https://t.co/l3mlFOMYBC — alex medina (@mrmedina) November 1, 2023

