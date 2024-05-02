People have been ruining bands by changing a single letter in their name – a Top 40 to die for
It all started when the folk over at @NoContextBrits tweeted this.
Ruin a British band by changing a single letter in their name.
I'll start:
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) May 1, 2024
And it’s fair to say it took off, it really took off, giving us an entire top 40 of bands with names oh so subtly but entirely irrevocably altered.
1.
Soft Celt
— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 1, 2024
2.
Depeche Mope
— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) May 1, 2024
3.
The Beadles
— James Gambino (@Gambinobility) May 1, 2024
4.
The Perve
— Scott (@ElevatedType11) May 1, 2024
5.
Toy Division
— Serkan Yuruk (@msyuruk) May 1, 2024
6.
Spandau Pallet
— Adrian Moore (@ProfClio) May 1, 2024
7.
Piss
— (@ccount5775) May 1, 2024
8.
The Cute
— Zekey’s Mom (@Zekeys_Mom) May 1, 2024
9.
Adam and the Anus
— Jon Cartwright (@CartwrightJon) May 1, 2024
10.
The Small Feaces.
— Carol Ross (@rabblerouser101) May 1, 2024
11.
Johnny Hates Jizz
— David Gallagher (@DavrosG) May 1, 2024
12.
Take shat
— adam robinson (@adamrobinson86) May 1, 2024
13.
Sisters of Percy
— Joni Karanka (@AlgosJoni) May 1, 2024
14.
What!
— Katie (@feltfroggy) May 1, 2024
15.
Fleetwood Map
— Simon Gee (@simongee007) May 1, 2024
16.
The wha
— William Brown (@FocusProb) May 1, 2024
17.
The bet shop boys
— Antony4️⃣7️⃣ (@B_M_O_T_84) May 1, 2024
18.
The Ham
— Niall Monks (@cirrus_pg) May 1, 2024
19.
Basis
— Barry A. Coates (@BarryACoates) May 1, 2024
20.
The Jesus and Gary Chain.
— Conor O’Neill (@conoro) May 1, 2024