Celebrity instagram showbiz

This epic Paul Danan ‘tale’ is so fabulously written they should make it an A-level text

John Plunkett. Updated May 2nd, 2024

There’s a fabulous Paul Danan Instagram account which, it’s fair to say, shouldn’t entirely be taken at face value.

Except the former Hollyoaks actor and Love Island contestant is also one of the people behind it – at least, he was when Metro wrote about it back in the day – so it’s not just any old spoof account then.

And we can only hope he had something to do with this latest missive which has just gone viral because it’s so fabulously written they should make it an A-level text. Well, we exaggerate only slightly …

It went viral after it was shared by @our_jesse on Twitter.

And here it is again in full!

Simply epic.

And if it’s put you in the mood for more of this sort of thing, follow @paul_danan_official on Instagram here!

READ MORE

Paul Merton telling Robert Kilroy-Silk to STFU is a very satisfying watch indeed

Source Instagram @paul_danan_official