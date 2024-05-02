17 of the month’s funniest pictures that went viral over on Reddit

Pics funny reddit

Time once again – it’s been a while! – to round up 17 of the funniest pictures that went viral over the last month in the corner of Reddit called – you guessed it – ‘funny’.

1. ‘My roommate started Vtubing as puppet and I walked by to see this’

(via)

2. ‘Just let the man do his job!’

(via)

3. ‘Busted my our 8 yo’

(via)

4. ‘A hero!’

(via)

5. ‘My wife has a baby cam for her birds while they’re nesting. I heard the scream from inside the house’

(via)

6. ‘Guys, I think that it might not be ginger’

(via)

7. ‘My sisters 3rd grade essay about internet safety is the most unhinged thing I’ve ever read’

(via)

8. ‘Husband did my makeup and took the term “eye liner” too literal’

(via)

9. ‘Spotted on our walk, above the free dog treats our neighbours offer ‘

(via)