The Government announced its intention to tackle ‘the scourge of unlicensed pedicabs’ to a resounding “Meh”

Politics

Despite not including Suella Braverman‘s widely condemned tent ban for the homeless, the King’s Speech did raise one issue that’s had people very puzzled.

Apparently, the Government plans to address the ‘scourge of unlicensed London pedicabs.

In his first King's Speech, the King details different plans, including the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, housing market reforms and the Football Governance Bill. He announces a Bill which will "deal with the scourge" of unlicensed London pedicabs.https://t.co/XEg9z5YAR5

Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/SUat7cmrdt — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 7, 2023

Two things sprang to mind. Firstly, what’s a pedicab? Secondly, is it really such a high priority that it took precedent over the Mental Health Act, banning LGBTQ+ conversion therapy and cleaning up rivers?

In answer to the first question, it’s a bike taxi. In answer to the second, well – you be the judge.

1.

Climate crisis, cost of living crisis, fuel poverty crisis. All that must wait, until London is free of unlicensed pedicabs. Unreal priorities Rishi … ……#KingsSpeech pic.twitter.com/jClv8C3rBn — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) November 7, 2023

2.

Imagine making time for this in Charlie’s speech https://t.co/Uhw6WI8cbF — ️‍ märcûs (@marcusjdl) November 7, 2023

3.

I really want to know which Cabinet Minister got held up by a pedicab, because that is genuinely the only explanation I can come up with for this making it into the King's Speech.https://t.co/SDUwNuEWC0 — Daniel Sohege (@stand_for_all) November 7, 2023

4.

The nation reels from one crisis to another… people are struggling to afford food and basic essentials… so naturally the King's Speech is focusing on handing more power back to billionaire newspaper proprietors…. and tackling rickshaws on the streets of London pic.twitter.com/sKdXJPXs56 — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 7, 2023

5.

The scourge of pedicabs on London’s streets will soon be no more, thanks to our wonderful government with its finger on Britain’s pulse.

What do we want? NO MORE PEDICABS!

When do we want it? NOW! (Or at least long before we fix the NHS).#kingsspeech https://t.co/2slzZQZwpm — Lord of the Pies (@jamesclossick) November 7, 2023

6.

Pedicabs. Tough on pedicabs, tough on the causes of pedicabs #voterishi https://t.co/E8N8DvmRld — Grant Feller (@grantfeller) November 7, 2023

7.

Thank god the government are cracking down on pedicabs. I can’t tell you how much the folk around here talk of their fears of this menace. — John O'Shea (@politicalhackuk) November 7, 2023

8.

when he mentioned "pedicabs" I thought "give em life!" , but turns out it's just some taxi bike thing #KingsSpeech #wato — George Bernard Shaw (@Melonhead999) November 7, 2023

9.

The #KingsSpeech shows how utterly unserious the Tories are. While we’re in a climate crisis, they’re announcing new oil and gas fields. When the NHS is dangerously underfunded, they’re attacking NHS workers. When poverty is soaring, they’re more worried about London pedicabs. — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) November 7, 2023

10.

“Conservatives will crackdown on the scourge of pedicabs”. KingsSpeech pic.twitter.com/astsrM8DDv — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) November 7, 2023

11.

Awkward moment as King announces at State Opening of Parliament that the scourge of unlicensed pedicabs in London will be tackled pic.twitter.com/01GWOl5e2k — Good Law Project (@GoodLawProject) November 7, 2023

12.

Millions of Britons will now be able to sleep easy in their beds, knowing that Rishi Sunak might…. just might… do something about a handful of rogue pedicabs on the streets of London. If this doesn't win the Tories the next general election, then I'm Billy Idol #KingsSpeech pic.twitter.com/bhMSesMkPG — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 7, 2023

13.

Nothing to say there’s a mayoral election coming up than the government offering up an extremely London-only policy (banning pedicabs) that insanely isn’t in the mayor’s powers to ban. Next step: campaign saying the Tory government did what the Labour mayor didn’t. — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) November 7, 2023

14.

Cutting back on pedicabs has a strong "I need to finish writing this speech in 20 minutes. What can I see out of my Westminster office window?" feel about it. — Swansonian (@swansonian) November 7, 2023

From a Londoner …

The fuck is this??

I live in London and I don't even know what a 'pedicab' is! https://t.co/HLWzzH4ZOn — Phil Harrison (@MrPMHarrison) November 7, 2023

Probably not a massive priority, then.

READ MORE

Our 19 favourite reactions to the first King’s speech in over 70 years

Image Screengrab