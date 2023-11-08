Politics

The Government announced its intention to tackle ‘the scourge of unlicensed pedicabs’ to a resounding “Meh”

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 8th, 2023

Despite not including Suella Braverman‘s widely condemned tent ban for the homeless, the King’s Speech did raise one issue that’s had people very puzzled.

Apparently, the Government plans to address the ‘scourge of unlicensed London pedicabs.

Two things sprang to mind. Firstly, what’s a pedicab? Secondly, is it really such a high priority that it took precedent over the Mental Health Act, banning LGBTQ+ conversion therapy and cleaning up rivers?

In answer to the first question, it’s a bike taxi. In answer to the second, well – you be the judge.

From a Londoner …

Probably not a massive priority, then.

