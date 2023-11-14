This wife wanted a ‘dancing Arab’ for Christmas and it’s an epic misunderstanding for the ages

Weird World

Well here’s a proper head-scratcher, posted over in the corner of Reddit called ‘no stupid questions’ and shared by the great @TechnicallyRon on Twitter.

It’s a man who was reliably (sort of) informed by his sister-in-law that what his wife really, really wanted for Christmas was a ‘Dancing Arab’.

He was naturally confused do did what any right thinking hubby would do in such a situation – he turned to Reddit for help.

Sometimes reddit is really good pic.twitter.com/2kndz219Mf — TechnicallyRon (On all the platforms) (@TechnicallyRon) November 9, 2023

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Oof! (And for an important bit of context – just in case you want to recreate the conversation in your head – the man is Australian and his wife is Scottish. Got it?)

While we get our heads around that, here are the funniest (and most relatable) things people said about it.

Imagine the look on his wife’s face as he attempts a “traditional Arab dance.”’ — Corbie (@Corbiesnest) November 10, 2023

The best move is to gift the Dyson Airwrap while doing an Arabic dance. — S. Paul (@paul_sparsh) November 10, 2023

He's going to see the price and start rehearsing I promise u that — sarah radz (@sarahradz_) November 9, 2023

Part of me (pretty much the majoritybof me) wanted to see them not having been corrected and wheel out an interpretation of a dance on Xmas morning — SmellOfMonkey (@SmellOfMonkey) November 9, 2023

I mean, I’m happy it worked out for this guy, but also feel robbed of the bewildered post his wife would’ve made Christmas morning. — shannonk (@shannonk.bluesky.social) (@shannonk) November 9, 2023

Reminds me of a post from a parent desperately trying to find "Papa Troll", a show their 3-year-old wanted to watch. It was Paw Patrol. — Colleen Lavin (@colleencodes) November 9, 2023

When he tries to tell her she's beautiful pic.twitter.com/2zqTvHRs9G — Timmy O'Danaos (@ODanaos) November 9, 2023

And if that’s put you in the mood for just one more epic misunderstanding …

