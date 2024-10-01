Politics Jonathan Gullis takedowns tuc

Unemployed Jonathan Gullis blamed ‘classroom activists’ stopping him returning to teaching and the TUC’s A++ response was simply savage

John Plunkett. Updated October 1st, 2024

Former Conservative MP Jonathan Gullis – you remember, you definitely remember – has been talking about his struggles to find a job since he was turfed out at the general election.

Gullis used to be a teacher but has been unable to return to the profession and told Times Radio he hadn’t even been able to get an interview.

The former Tory MP said it didn’t help being an ex-MP and said there were ‘too many activists in the classroom … determining who was allowed to work in that profession … pursuing a very rapid woke agenda’.

But the most brutal response surely came from the Tradues Union Congress, which said this over on Twitter.

Mega ooof.

Source @TimesRadio @The_TUC