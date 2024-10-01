Unemployed Jonathan Gullis blamed ‘classroom activists’ stopping him returning to teaching and the TUC’s A++ response was simply savage

Politics Jonathan Gullis takedowns tuc

Former Conservative MP Jonathan Gullis – you remember, you definitely remember – has been talking about his struggles to find a job since he was turfed out at the general election.

Gullis used to be a teacher but has been unable to return to the profession and told Times Radio he hadn’t even been able to get an interview.

The former Tory MP said it didn’t help being an ex-MP and said there were ‘too many activists in the classroom … determining who was allowed to work in that profession … pursuing a very rapid woke agenda’.

“I’ve applied for a few jobs and sadly not even had an interview yet.”@GullisJonathan admits he’s struggling to return to teaching after losing his seat as a Conservative MP because there are “too many activists in the classroom”@HugoRifkind | #TimesRadio pic.twitter.com/YDi8x4FCxu — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) September 30, 2024

And it’s fair to say there wasn’t a huge amount of smpathy for Gullis, with lots of people saying things like this.

So many questions… — Has he cancelled his Netflix and given up booze and fags?

— Has he adopted the 30p recipe book?

— Has he trained as a doctor/nurse/care-worker/fuit-picker?

— Has he considered charity work?

— Has he had his benefits stopped for missing a Jobcentre meeting? pic.twitter.com/t7PTTT4k2K — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) September 30, 2024

And this.

Poor Jonathan Gullis has applied for teaching jobs but not been given an interview. In unrelated news, here he is calling teachers commies and bolsheviks. pic.twitter.com/CLRg6PCePC — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 30, 2024

And indeed this.

This former Tory MP says he hasn’t been able to find a new job yet, and hasn’t even been offered an interview for the teaching roles he applied for. I simply cannot imagine why, any ideas? pic.twitter.com/23NJZT2gxm — Brendan May (@bmay) September 30, 2024

But the most brutal response surely came from the Tradues Union Congress, which said this over on Twitter.

The trade union movement will always stand up for workers facing unfair discrimination. This is not one of those times https://t.co/OWzSB4gWpU — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) October 1, 2024

Mega ooof.

That’s the best tweet ever. @The_TUC https://t.co/PFZDD80kIE — Nigel Briggs – ECHR lives to fight another day (@lawlecturer) October 1, 2024

@TimesRadio @The_TUC