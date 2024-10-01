Les Dennis’s hilarious story about Amanda Holden and the plumber will never not make us laugh

Celebrity Amanda holden les dennis Richard herring

There’s a whole new bunch of dates for Richard Herring’s much-loved Leicester Square Theatre Podcast (or RHLSTP) with up-coming guests including Peter Serafinowicz, Adrian Edmondson and Michael Sheen and Doon Mackichan and Fern Brady

JUST ANNOUNCED! Doon Mackichan and Fern Brady will join @Herring1967 for Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast on Monday 7 October! #RHLSTP ️ ️ https://t.co/9Z4Q7rFJYP pic.twitter.com/xvECXg7JLZ — Leicester Square Theatre (@lsqtheatre) September 30, 2024

And when we saw @Herring1967 tweeting about them, it sent us down a rabbit hole which ended up here, a magnificent moment from his chat with Les Dennis back in the day (five years back in the day, it turns out) which will never not make us laugh.

Nothing has made me laugh more this year than this Les Dennis story about him and Amanda Holden pic.twitter.com/eSbS1BLZZ6 — EAMO (@EamoV1) June 18, 2019

Forever gold.

One more time. If you grew up watching Les Dennis then this is about 8000 times funnier than it already is. https://t.co/G3fIPKhLbF — MATT KING (@RealMattKing) July 16, 2019

I don’t know why Les Dennis is trending, but you should watch this at least once a year imo. https://t.co/XB55dZHlrM — Warren (@warrenchrism) February 8, 2023

Les Dennis is trending for some reason and when a clicked on his name to find out why, this came up. Well worth 30 seconds of your time https://t.co/t5leT2fPgm — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) February 8, 2023

Follow @Herring1967 here and find more info about RHLSTP here!

Source @Herring1967 H/T @EamoV1