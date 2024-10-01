‘What’s a crazy body life hack everyone should know?’ – 18 ways to gain mastery over your physical self

Life reddit

Whether it’s due to age, illness or having an almighty hangover, there are various ways in which our bodies like to let us down.

However, it turns out there are plenty of things you can do to regain the upper hand over the bag of flesh and bones your brain rides around in. We say this after Redditor M-Squared804 asked this …

What’s a crazy body life hack everyone should know?

And they received a bounty of useful replies to help soothe all those niggling aches, pains and worries.

We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to and these people said it best. No money back guarantee, we hasten to add. What are we – Victor Kiam?

1.

‘If you think it would be at all challenging (a simple rule would be anyone over age 50), get fully on the floor and back up again every single day.

‘You really don’t want to fall and then realize that you can’t get yourself back up and to your phone for help. Practicing so that it isn’t terribly difficult ensures that you will still be able to do it even if you have a mild injury from the fall.’

–PoetryOfLogicalIdeas

2.

‘If you feel light-headed as you stand up (orthostatic hypotension) you can squeeze any muscle as hard as you can and it will quickly raise your pulse and blood pressure so you don’t black out and fall.’

–love2go

3.

‘If you’re prone to anxiety attacks, keep some really sour candies on hand. I normally take medication for anxiety attack onsets, but sometimes I forget to pack it. It works.’

–Otherwise-Tune5413

4.

‘Drinking plenty of water and getting enough sleep are underrated but essential for feeling great and staying healthy.’

–SweatyChannel1117

5.

‘If you have a stuffy nose due to a cold or allergy, try doing push-ups, jumping jacks or any form of intense sudden activity. It’s near-instant relief.

‘I always get the exact mechanism wrong, but since stuffy noses happen due to swelling in the tissue of the nose, sudden activity promotes blood flow and drainage of mucus. It’s temporary, of course, but worth a try.’

–loxagos_snake

6.

‘If you feel like you’re going to yawn in an awkward situation, press your tongue against your teeth to stop it.’

–Pretty_Millie

7.

‘One effective body hack for managing stress is the “5-5-5” method. When you feel overwhelmed, take a moment to ground yourself by identifying five things you can see, five things you can feel, and five sounds you can hear.

‘This quick exercise helps redirect your focus to the present moment, making it easier to calm your mind and reduce anxiety. It’s simple and can be done anywhere!’

–Crafty-Bowl6718

8.

‘If you can’t reach your back when putting on sunscreen, just use a spatula. It’s a win-win for both your skin and your inner chef.’

–Velvet_Voodoo89

9.

‘If you’re drunk and the room starts spinning, find a place to lay down that is against/near a wall (like a couch). Put a hand above you on the wall and the opposite foot down on the floor. The room immediately stops spinning. It’s magical, but you will look a little silly.’

–techXwitch