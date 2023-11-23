Surely the funniest 60 seconds of any TV property show you’ll see (and it poses questions, so many questions)
Here’s a minute or so from a TV property show that has gone viral on Twitter for reasons that will surely become obvious.
It’s a couple on the hunt for a new home – obviously – and one of them has a very particular requirement. To say any more would risk spoilers …
Gym pic.twitter.com/4xjtHmSnHi
— The THNK1994 Museum (@thnk1994) November 22, 2023
Majestic stuff.
And people had thoughts … lots of thoughts.
I like how Bob was clear that it wasn't just that proximity to the gym wasn't a priority for him, he actually wanted to specifically live farther away
— Dregs (@Dreghz) November 22, 2023
Can’t believe she was complaining about a 20 minutes drive to the gym, that’s not even far away!
— Let (@wingeddirewolf) November 22, 2023
Is she a personal trainer? Becase that makes sense…
— Emily Turner (@ETWriteHome) November 22, 2023
paying 90 grand extra and turning down five bedrooms to be closer to Gym
— dee ;D (@deedotyou) November 23, 2023
Sara never heard of…JOGGING ON SIX ACRES OF LAND????
— Sir Rafael 'Raggedy' Ramirez III (@septienes) November 23, 2023
Yeah, I think she's talking about a guy named Jim and he's talking about the place with ellipticals.
— Shamoniki (@shamoniki) November 22, 2023
Buying a half-million dollar house but can’t buy some damn dumbbells and a treadmill
— Smitty (@TheeSmitty) November 22, 2023
feels like the producers told them to do this to drag the show out to the right length
— well-Red librarian (@yayfreire) November 22, 2023
Sara Buy A Treadmill Challenge
— Maura (@Mauracarney1) November 22, 2023
Just in case you were wondering (apparently!) …
To conclude, this.
cannot stop laughing at this https://t.co/cCtFRWe9TX
— hil (@plume__) November 22, 2023
