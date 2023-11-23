Entertainment

Surely the funniest 60 seconds of any TV property show you’ll see (and it poses questions, so many questions)

John Plunkett. Updated November 23rd, 2023

Here’s a minute or so from a TV property show that has gone viral on Twitter for reasons that will surely become obvious.

It’s a couple on the hunt for a new home – obviously – and one of them has a very particular requirement. To say any more would risk spoilers …

Majestic stuff.

And people had thoughts … lots of thoughts.

Just in case you were wondering (apparently!) …

To conclude, this.

Source @plume__