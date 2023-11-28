Someone bemoaned how ‘sexual’ the world had become and this comeback was just short of orgasmic

Twitter

Latest in an occasional but not so frequent as it used to be series, comeback of the day is surely this, a response to someone over on Twitter who bemoaned how sexual the world had become.

I hate how sexual the world has become — Ebube (@EbubeCFC) November 25, 2023

Each to their own, of course, but it’s fair to say not everyone agreed with it.

And surely no-one put it better than this, a takedown which has just gone viral on Reddit for reasons which will become apparent.

Ooof.

‘Maybe Ebube means the world itself. Fucking slutty planet swanning around the cosmos all wet and naked.’

Independent_Song1140 ‘Humans have literally been fighting and fucking since the dawn of time, people need to get over themselves and their puritan hangups over sex.’

bellybegone ‘Humans have literally been fighting and fucking since the dawn of time, people need to get over themselves and their puritan hangups over sex.’

bellybegone

Source Reddit beerbellybegone @EbubeCFC