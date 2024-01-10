People have been sharing tales of ‘celebs acting like bellends’ and the payoff to this Paul Daniels story was just magic

Celebrity

Over in the wonderfulish world of Reddit people have been sharing tales of celebs acting like bellends after No_Doughnut3257 asked – and you can probably guess what’s coming – ‘Have you ever seen a celebrity acting like a bellend?’

And there was one response which made us laugh more than any other, highlighted by @DavidJesudason over on Twitter.

Now that’s magic!

Could have just said ‘I like computer games. Not a lot, but I like them’ — Matthew Breckenridge (@mtb_hb) January 9, 2024

"Now that's tragic!" was right there. — Mick Micky Mickerson (@shangadge) January 9, 2024

And because we’re talking Paul Daniels, we also liked this, his infamous Halloween broadcast from 1987 which caused quite the rumpus back in the day.

And the letter he subsequently wrote to the Times about the rumpus.

Source Reddit No_Doughnut3257 H/T @DavidJesudason