‘What’s the fastest you know of someone failing their driving test?’ 18 serious faults

Someone named u/slim3-16 took to r/CasualUK with this quesion.

What’s the fastest you know of someone failing their driving test?

There was a reason for their query.

I work on the same road as our local Driving Test Centre. As you leave the test centre you’re pulling out onto a 40mph road. Today as I was driving home, a young learner driver pulled out right in front of me and I had to brake heavily to avoid a collision. I didn’t honk or flash my lights as learners be learning and all that. I did notice their passenger had the old hi-vis vest on so I’m fairly sure it wasn’t a lesson and I just witnessed one of the fastest driving test fails possible. I feel kind of bad but hey, one less idiot on the road is no bad thing. So, can anyone beat that?

It was a popular post, and it seems there are a lot of unfortunate driving test candidates out there. These tales stood out.

Got this one in the bag – failed my first test in about 15 seconds – first question was ‘show me how you test your brake lights are working’. They weren’t.

ToHaveAMockingBird

Xixii

Pulled out of the test centre on the wrong side of the road because the car in front of me did so and I blindly followed them….

SgtSnuggles19

Where I did my test, the centre was at the bottom of a ramp. The guy before me, couldn’t make it up this ramp… Revving the nuts off the car didn’t help. He failed there and then, after only a minute or so of trying.

Ginger_Cookiedough

I have a friend that somehow accidentally put the car in reverse and backed straight into the wall behind the parking spot instead of taking off

FitRefrigerator55

I know someone whose second turn out of the test centre was onto a duel carriageway and they tried to turn into the oncoming lanes. Instant fail

MurderBeans

About 30 seconds into my first test attempt I hit a jogger. The instructor said it was completely their fault and we continued the test and I passed. The jogger basically sprinted straight into moving traffic without warning from the sidewalk and just bounced off the hood and kept running.

TheStorMan

Curlscavs

