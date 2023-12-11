Nigel Farage matched Matt Hancock’s third place on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here – 17 utterly unsympathetic reactions

Entertainment

Nigel Farage‘s controversial stint in the jungle is over – as is I’m a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here, at least for this year.

This is the moment Ant and Dec announced the new King of the Jungle.

The moment we crowned your King of the Jungle 2023… #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/M4FyUQzMeJ — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 10, 2023

Farage wasn’t even the runner-up. Like Matt Hancock in 2022, he came third.

Despite a huge push by his supporters to crown him king of the jungle, Nigel Farage leaves I’m A Celebrity in third place. Does that stall the momentum of a return to frontline politics? His backers had framed it as his big pitch to the voters. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) December 10, 2023

The usual suspects opted for their own version of reality.

Most people, however, enjoyed seeing the seven-times general election losing TV presenter face another loss.

1.

Nigel Farage came third? In a season of I'm A Celeb that saw it's viewership down by a quarter compared to last year? Third place? Ah m8 that's the Hancock position. And a few weeks later he released a book that sold 3000 copies. Ahhhhhh m8. Nige. That cost ITV £1.5million. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) December 10, 2023

2.

Congrats to Nigel Farage on losing a public vote for the 7th time, this time to an irritating reality TV halfwit in the lowest-rated series of I’m A Celebrity. And for ending up engulfed with snakes, an appropriate final humiliation for the biggest snake in Britain. pic.twitter.com/HYePi7ztFO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 11, 2023

3.

So, apparently, Nigel Farage doesn’t speak for the silent majority in Britain, it’s this bloke from ‘Made in Chelsea’. https://t.co/EEC6JWP7R8 — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) December 11, 2023

4.

So Farage sacrificed his dignity, lay down with snakes, ate udders, tried to suck up to everyone, and still didn't win I'm a celeb. That's gotta hurt. Particularly after GB News flew a whole team out there to promote him to get their viewer to vote. What are they going to say? — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 10, 2023

5.

Nige finishes third. Just like Matt Hancock last year. Some may have overestimated the significance of I’m a Celeb. — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) December 10, 2023

6.

Will he also not win in real life? Yes pic.twitter.com/0WVf86YzYU — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) December 11, 2023

7.

Personally, I don't think TV presenters who've failed 7 times to become an MP and once to become King of the Jungle should be allowed to express an opinion on anything other than How to Lose https://t.co/rzWqyUBM8B — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) December 11, 2023

8.

Sounds an awful lot like your UK political career Nige.#ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/HOXmglnfRh — Great British Break Off (@gr8britbreakoff) December 11, 2023

9.