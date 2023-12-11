Entertainment

Nigel Farage matched Matt Hancock’s third place on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here – 17 utterly unsympathetic reactions

Poke Staff. Updated December 11th, 2023

Nigel Farage‘s controversial stint in the jungle is over – as is I’m a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here, at least for this year.

This is the moment Ant and Dec announced the new King of the Jungle.

Farage wasn’t even the runner-up. Like Matt Hancock in 2022, he came third.

The usual suspects opted for their own version of reality.

Darren Grimes AI image of Farage dressed as a king, with the text The people's winner

Most people, however, enjoyed seeing the seven-times general election losing TV presenter face another loss.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2