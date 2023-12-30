Tim Martin’s knighthood has gone down like a fly in a pint of beer – 14 favourite reactions

Politics

The New Year’s Honours list, which includes the resignation nominations of the 5-minute PM Liz Truss, has been released.

Trying to bury the Truss Resignation Dishonours List by announcing it at the same time as the New Year’s Honours 100% fits with Sunak’s promise of “integrity, professionalism and accountability” — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) December 30, 2023

It includes such things as a Companion of Honour for services to music for the absolute legend Dame Shirley Bassey, an upgrade to Knight Grand Cross for the previously knighted director Sir Ridley Scott and an O.B.E. for Lioness Mary Earps.

Congratulations to Millie Bright, Mary Earps and Lauren Hemp who have all been named on the 2024 New Year Honours List! pic.twitter.com/9DN5Yvo5Hz — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) December 30, 2023

It also features a knighthood for the prominent Brexiter and Tory Party donor, Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin, apparently on the recommendation of Kemi Badenoch. So Tim Martin got his knighthood because Kemi Badenoch wanted to own the Establishment…. you know Kemi… sits in the cabinet… in the heart of the Establishment… pic.twitter.com/66jL4HTS40 — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 29, 2023

A lot of people felt that others in the list were more deservng of such high honours.

Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrows get a CBE yet Wetherspoons guy gets a knighthood. What an insult to all those good, decent, worthy candidates.#NewYearsHonours pic.twitter.com/45kxkagb31 — Chris (@Chris_CD2010) December 30, 2023

Despite a few backslapping comments from other Brexiters, the verdict was largely negative.

This man has been given a knighthood, presumably for services to looking like a sunburnt thundercat. pic.twitter.com/ydhT55jrU1 — cluedont (@cluedont) December 30, 2023

Tim Martin is to receive a knighthood. Presumably for services to being a turnip-headed fuckwit. pic.twitter.com/tIW9FHZTGW — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) December 28, 2023

KNIGHTED?? This country. What a dank, rancid perineum. — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) December 28, 2023

Tim Martin to turn House of Lords into a Wetherspoons — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) December 30, 2023

Imagine giving someone a knighthood for selling crap beer, microwaved food and putting the toilets in another postcode? And then imagine NOT giving a knighthood to a man who has raised MILLIONS for a hideous terminal illness affecting his best friend.

Welcome to the UK. — Dame LB (@Scousebird) December 30, 2023

This was me telling Tim Martin what I thought of his Brexit in Sunderland Wetherspoons. His vile promotion of Vote Leave in his pubs has decimated opportunities and UK economy. Why should he get a knighthood for that? #NewYearsHonours pic.twitter.com/DPydX5gpdf — EU Lou (@brow_la) December 30, 2023

Arise SIR Tim Martin!

A well deserved honour.

You provide places for common people to meet, drink,talk about their tattoos & show off their new trainers.

You keep them out of the way so us decent folk can get on with our lives.

You are our Worzel

Our Catweazle

Our Sarah Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/OwRMBTGCOL — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) December 30, 2023

The man who told his employees to get a job in a supermarket so he didn’t have to pay them during a global pandemic, has been awarded a knighthood The system is corrupt (Thanks to @BFAWUOfficial members and MPs, workers in Wetherspoons did get Furlough) #UnionPower pic.twitter.com/LdnVMdirDf — sarah woolley (@sarahwoolley01) December 30, 2023

‘Sir’ Tim Martin the latest very powerful argument for calling time on the whole #honours system. — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) December 29, 2023

To celebrate Tim Martin being knighted there’s free beer for anyone in a Wetherspoons tonight. Just squeeze it out of the carpet. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) December 29, 2023

How much 'honour' is due to Wetherstones' boss Tim Martin, who donated £400,000 to the Vote Leave campaign, £50,000 to the Tories and £25,000 to the Reform party, who has been knighted for services to hospitality and culture? pic.twitter.com/Ya86lf7qjM — Dave Sumner Smith (@davesumnersmith) December 30, 2023

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin is due to be knighted in the New Year’s honours list. He won’t be going to collect it – it’ll be delivered straight to his table via the app pic.twitter.com/ChcVj6KFMU — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) December 28, 2023

So Tim Martin of Wetherspoons is receiving a Knighthood for his "services to business"… His 'business': turnover up 8%

Net income down by a quarter and profit down by over 30% pic.twitter.com/lLpQL4LSe9 — Jason J Hunter (Not a noble Lord) (@JJHTweets) December 30, 2023

and so Tim Martin is getting a knighthood although to be fair he did deliver the one benefit of Brexit which is all the Wetherspoons going bust — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) December 28, 2023

Still – the cloud of the New Year’s Honours list had a silver lining.

Did you know that every time Nigel Farage doesn’t receive a Knighthood an Angel gets his wings ? pic.twitter.com/olazfzz19b — Mike Bealing (@Sillytees) December 30, 2023

