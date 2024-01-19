People have been giving film quotes the thesaurus treatment – 26 favourite, preferred, esteemed suggestions

Twitter

Thursday was National Thesaurus Day, which presumably had you all excited, thrilled, electrified, enraptured and stirred, like we were. We celebrated with a challenge.

It’s #NationalThesaurusDay so we want to hear your favourite film quotes, but rewritten as if you’ve used a thesaurus. We’ll start…

“You’re going to need a vaster vessel.” — The Poke (@ThePoke) January 18, 2024

As ever, you stepped up, so we’ve gathered some of the best responses for you to enjoy, appreciate, relish. We promise to stop doing that now.

"It's 170.5km to our destination, we are fully fuelled but low on smokes. The nighttime is upon us…and we are still wearing sun protection devices". pic.twitter.com/7lHti5okPK — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) January 18, 2024

“You are only supposed to detonate the damned nuisance doors off!” https://t.co/SaKINh1Ghn pic.twitter.com/fXAicpUEwu — Jamie (@jami0mckay) January 18, 2024

'Louis, I muse this is the genesis of a pulchritudinous camaraderie.' pic.twitter.com/t8vMUDIVYo — Amjad Khan (@SmartCircleComm) January 18, 2024

A Martini, shaken, not agitated. pic.twitter.com/Mffu35D0zT — Howard C Hughes (@bsd_junkie) January 18, 2024

“If I say it’s safe to surf this sandy area by a body of water, Captain, then it’s safe to surf this sandy area by a body of water! Charlie don’t surf!” pic.twitter.com/amjMg2pW5H — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) January 18, 2024

"You continue to misappropriate that particular piece of the English language. I have been left with no choice but to reach the conclusion that our opinions on its meaning are divergent" — Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) January 18, 2024

“To be candid, darling, I couldn’t give a hoot.” https://t.co/Cl1ci6Xk2R — Paul (@paul939030) January 18, 2024

Highways? For the destination we are heading to, we have no requirement of tarmac-based thoroughfares. pic.twitter.com/DsYmNV79Ro — James McLaughlin (@JS_McLaughlin) January 18, 2024

You believe I am mirthful. Do I gladden you!?" — Barry (@barryoshea) January 18, 2024

‘Yet the previous mentioned rise to one-and-ten’ pic.twitter.com/52n5Xkvvoc — HenryS (@henryspil) January 18, 2024

