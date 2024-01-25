Hillary Clinton interviewing a 100 y/o French clown went wildly viral again for reasons that will become obvious

Celebrity

Hillary Clinton was going viral today, not for anything to do with Donald Trump but the message she had for Barbie co-writer and director Greta Gerwig and its star Margot Robbie after they were both snubbed by the Oscars.

Greta & Margot, While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough.#HillaryBarbie — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 24, 2024

Jolly good show.

But that wasn’t the only reason Clinton went viral. People were also enjoying this fabulous clip from a little while back in which she interviewed a 100-year-old French clown.

And if it’s not immediately obvious why people would enjoy and want to share that, watch this.

The first time I saw this, I laughed so hard I couldn't breathe. Will never get over Hillary pretending she had any idea what the hell that man was saying https://t.co/TSTAqeNRLd — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) January 24, 2024

C’est magnifique!

Frankly this is the most I've ever liked Hillary, we've all been there — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) January 24, 2024

that inflection on "clown is MORE difficult" has stuck in my head for a year and a half — Blake ™ (@NeilNevins) January 24, 2024

I'd heard this described but I was in no way prepared for the real thing — Xeni Giardinera (@PersonalBeavis) September 30, 2022

I want this guy to be my lawyer — Ronin ‍☠️ (@RoninPale) January 24, 2024

“YEEESSSS” absolutely kills me every time — Alex Leopard (@algiolepo) January 24, 2024

This part gets me the most lol pic.twitter.com/9MFLpmxOnp — actually about trauma (@CoffinJoeB) January 24, 2024

And for some very important context …

Not any clown, though; that's Philippe Gaulier, one of the most excellent physical theatre and clown masters (yes, that's a thing!). Physical actors from around the world came to his studio for workshops. He's the Freddie Roach and Cus D’Amato of the clown and bouffon world. — Welby Altidor (@welbyaltidor) October 1, 2022

