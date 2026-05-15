Nigel Farage’s attempt to spin the ‘unacceptable’ presence of a journalist at his house as an excuse for that £5 million crypto ‘gift’ stretched credibility to Clacton and back
We cross now to Farageland, a self-contained nation state far, far away from Clacton.
There, we find its president, Nigel Farage, trying to prove that he needed to be given £5 million for security, despite now claiming that the crypto-donation was a reward for Brexit.
Naturally, the Reform gang jumped to his defence.
🛑 Listen everyone. THIS is what @Nigel_Farage is putting up with. Much of it from The Guardian, which will stop at pretty much nothing to damage him. It is ALL the time! 🙄🤬 https://t.co/cYfEZXsqLJ
— Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) May 14, 2026
Welcome to the Gutter Press. https://t.co/v8OMOrb5di
— Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) May 14, 2026
Others, however, were a bit more sceptical that the presence of a Guardian journalist at (not in) one of a controversial MP’s many, many properties was anything out of the ordinary.
1.
When they said a man was found at my property I said the one in Frinton? They said no, so I said not the one in Lydd-n-Sea? They said no, so I said my beachfront property in Greatstone? The said no, so I said my Surrey house in Tandridge and they said no… pic.twitter.com/UGHOR3XlYa
— Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) May 14, 2026
2.
Because nobody in public life has ever had a journalist at their house. https://t.co/KnbzUgQFGT
— ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) May 14, 2026
3.
I've had the met police at my house because of death threats more times than I care to remember.
Its laughable you think a journalist dropping a card means you were right to take £5million tax free and undeclared.
You are very self entitled. https://t.co/7FpoSlQPzN
— Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) May 14, 2026
4.
Hi Nigel, which property was he photographing? And if he wasn’t trespassing please explain EXACTLY what the problem is with a photojournalist doing his job? pic.twitter.com/j4bQo4dCIn
— Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) May 14, 2026
5.
Was he trespassing on your property? If not, what do you think he's done wrong?
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 14, 2026
6.
So you’re saying this Guardian journalist is likely to violently attack you?
🤷🏼♂️
— Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) May 14, 2026
7.
Isabel Oakeshott used to be the editor of the Sunday Times whose journalists were not adverse to doorstepping politicians and other public figures when there was a scoop about to break.
Why is it different for Farage?@IsabelOakeshott https://t.co/gltus5QW7o
— InevitableFacts 🙈🙉🙊 (@Nikhedonia11) May 14, 2026
8.
Not unacceptable – it is called scrutiny
You don't seem to have any issue when other MPs are hounded on their doorsteps.
Play the victim as much as you like – the public are sick of it. Same goes for the temu Trump attacks on journalists and the ever changing excuses for…
— dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 14, 2026
9.
Excuses coming thick and fast now, Nige.
You know what's coming down the tracks.
The whistle of a Parliamentary ten-day suspension. https://t.co/V8t0t0IbQ1
— Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) May 14, 2026
10.
Imagine thinking that Farage should not be scrutinised. These people are fucking insane. https://t.co/Mcl99DnV4q
— Sarah (@kokeshimum) May 14, 2026
11.
Which property Nigel? The £885k one in Clacton? The £1.4m one you got after the £5m donation from the crypto billionaire in Thailand? Or another one?
— Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) May 14, 2026