Nigel Farage’s attempt to spin the ‘unacceptable’ presence of a journalist at his house as an excuse for that £5 million crypto ‘gift’ stretched credibility to Clacton and back

Politics nigel farage

We cross now to Farageland, a self-contained nation state far, far away from Clacton.

There, we find its president, Nigel Farage, trying to prove that he needed to be given £5 million for security, despite now claiming that the crypto-donation was a reward for Brexit.

Naturally, the Reform gang jumped to his defence.

🛑 Listen everyone. THIS is what @Nigel_Farage is putting up with. Much of it from The Guardian, which will stop at pretty much nothing to damage him. It is ALL the time! 🙄🤬 https://t.co/cYfEZXsqLJ — Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) May 14, 2026

Welcome to the Gutter Press. https://t.co/v8OMOrb5di — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) May 14, 2026

Others, however, were a bit more sceptical that the presence of a Guardian journalist at (not in) one of a controversial MP’s many, many properties was anything out of the ordinary.

1.

When they said a man was found at my property I said the one in Frinton? They said no, so I said not the one in Lydd-n-Sea? They said no, so I said my beachfront property in Greatstone? The said no, so I said my Surrey house in Tandridge and they said no… pic.twitter.com/UGHOR3XlYa — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) May 14, 2026

2.

Because nobody in public life has ever had a journalist at their house. https://t.co/KnbzUgQFGT — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) May 14, 2026

3.

I've had the met police at my house because of death threats more times than I care to remember.

Its laughable you think a journalist dropping a card means you were right to take £5million tax free and undeclared.

You are very self entitled. https://t.co/7FpoSlQPzN — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) May 14, 2026

4.

Hi Nigel, which property was he photographing? And if he wasn’t trespassing please explain EXACTLY what the problem is with a photojournalist doing his job? pic.twitter.com/j4bQo4dCIn — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) May 14, 2026

5.

Was he trespassing on your property? If not, what do you think he's done wrong? — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 14, 2026

6.

So you’re saying this Guardian journalist is likely to violently attack you?

🤷🏼‍♂️ — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) May 14, 2026

7.

Isabel Oakeshott used to be the editor of the Sunday Times whose journalists were not adverse to doorstepping politicians and other public figures when there was a scoop about to break. Why is it different for Farage?@IsabelOakeshott https://t.co/gltus5QW7o — InevitableFacts 🙈🙉🙊 (@Nikhedonia11) May 14, 2026

8.

Not unacceptable – it is called scrutiny

You don't seem to have any issue when other MPs are hounded on their doorsteps. Play the victim as much as you like – the public are sick of it. Same goes for the temu Trump attacks on journalists and the ever changing excuses for… — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 14, 2026

9.

Excuses coming thick and fast now, Nige. You know what's coming down the tracks. The whistle of a Parliamentary ten-day suspension. https://t.co/V8t0t0IbQ1 — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) May 14, 2026

10.

Imagine thinking that Farage should not be scrutinised. These people are fucking insane. https://t.co/Mcl99DnV4q — Sarah (@kokeshimum) May 14, 2026

11.