Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage’s attempt to spin the ‘unacceptable’ presence of a journalist at his house as an excuse for that £5 million crypto ‘gift’ stretched credibility to Clacton and back

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 15th, 2026

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We cross now to Farageland, a self-contained nation state far, far away from Clacton.

There, we find its president, Nigel Farage, trying to prove that he needed to be given £5 million for security, despite now claiming that the crypto-donation was a reward for Brexit.

My security team just found this journalist from The Guardian at my property. This is exactly why I need security. Completely unacceptable. (With a NUJ photographer ID card)

Naturally, the Reform gang jumped to his defence.

Others, however, were a bit more sceptical that the presence of a Guardian journalist at (not in) one of a controversial MP’s many, many properties was anything out of the ordinary.

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