Jonathan Gullis claimed to have bullet-proof clingfilm, but these 14 people thought it was a bit of a stretch

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 15th, 2024

MP Jonathan Gullis is probably in the last few months of his position, if the polls are to be believed.

The man behind the cringeworthy MP Mastermind was on GB News to respond to a report about protesters chanting outside the home of another Tory MP, Tobias Ellwood.

Nobody should have to worry about their own safety at home because they’re a member of Parliament, but it was less his pre-emptive vigilante spirit than his bullet-proof clingfilm that caught people’s attention.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

We’ll just leave this here.

