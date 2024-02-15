Jonathan Gullis claimed to have bullet-proof clingfilm, but these 14 people thought it was a bit of a stretch

Politics

MP Jonathan Gullis is probably in the last few months of his position, if the polls are to be believed.

The man behind the cringeworthy MP Mastermind was on GB News to respond to a report about protesters chanting outside the home of another Tory MP, Tobias Ellwood.

New: Remarkable interview with Tory MP @GullisJonathan @PatrickChristys on @GBNEWS last night in which he told how he has bullet proof cling film across the windows of his home, & a panic button in his bedroom. And, to anyone planning to threaten him at home, he says this: pic.twitter.com/cwYA6P1jsY — Nick Owens (@NicholasOwens) February 14, 2024

Nobody should have to worry about their own safety at home because they’re a member of Parliament, but it was less his pre-emptive vigilante spirit than his bullet-proof clingfilm that caught people’s attention.

1.

"We asked 100 people to name something bullet-proof.

You said cling film….." https://t.co/FmjvOMApig pic.twitter.com/UHarTk3Zn2 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 14, 2024

2.

I can't even get cling film off the roll properly. Yet Gullis can make it stop bullets, maybe he is brighter than I gave him credit for https://t.co/z25KtjqOe5 — simon dale (@simondale11) February 14, 2024

3.

Bullet proof clingfilm sounds like something Wallace would invent https://t.co/VLA6LYQdN7 pic.twitter.com/o3jLhwQQu7 — Dli O’Doir (@dli_odoir) February 14, 2024

4.

“I once put clingfilm on my windows because I thought it would block gunfire from angry lefties” pic.twitter.com/CVAnS62jG2 — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) February 14, 2024

5.

Gullis – "I'd like some bullet proof clingfilm, some sky hooks, a pot of elbow grease & a long weight please…" https://t.co/u0wJD5YXAO — Steve May (@stevemaythe1st) February 14, 2024

6.

You there boy, where can I get some Bullshit proof clingfilm'?

pic.twitter.com/ydQiZanwsl — TollyTB (@TollytB) February 14, 2024

7.

On behalf of all bullshitters I would like to take my hat off to the 'bulletproof clingfilm' sales person, you have really given a boost to whole franchise. https://t.co/WPkOiyr3wz — @hughkeogh (@hughkeogh) February 14, 2024

8.

"Incoming, incoming, urgent request for the clingfilm, repeat, urgent request for the clingfilm, over!"#GullisOut pic.twitter.com/GQS7RXNRG8 — Shaun Crabby Higgs (@CrabbyValiant) February 14, 2024

9.

Just seen Jonathan Gullis in Tesco pic.twitter.com/CArxXIyMun — Vince Evans. KS4PM (@Vince_Evans1) February 14, 2024

10.

Dear Mr Putin,

Try Gullis cling film in the future to avoid these embarrassing moments. pic.twitter.com/N60tY10cwu — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) February 14, 2024

11.

Never heard of bulletproof clingfilm. Can you get it in Tesco, or is it more a B&Q sort of thing? Anyone? https://t.co/X8Rg2pB8GB — Louise Crossley #FBPA (@CandidePeel) February 14, 2024

12.

“I’m after a book – how to deflect machine gun fire with clingfilm” pic.twitter.com/91Yag8uib3 — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) February 14, 2024

13.

They told me it was Bullet-proof Clingfilm. Turns out it was GREASE-proof. Cost me a fooking fortune! pic.twitter.com/RGg7l5BGuU — Mike Bealing (@Sillytees) February 14, 2024

14.

Jonathan Gullis proudly unveils his new bullet proof toilet At an near empty press conference for the release he proudly stated “No one’s gonna shoot me in the bum now…. although it does take some cleaning up after use to be fair❗️” pic.twitter.com/VcMXUNCP2T — Patrick – sick of lies & corruption of Sunak & co (@PatrickHanrahan) February 14, 2024

We’ll just leave this here.

BREAKING Following his recent interview Jonathan Gullis confirms he feels much safer now his new armoured car has been delivered. pic.twitter.com/fxjW2Uvk9G — Lord Protector Will Wartsandall (@LewensWill) February 14, 2024

READ MORE

Jonathan Gullis’ accidental party political broadcast wrecks his chances of a job with the Stoke Tourist Board

Source Nicholas Owens Image Colin the Dachshund, Screengrab