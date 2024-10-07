Self-proclaimed ‘Dark MAGA’ Elon Musk’s appearance at Trump’s rally was as excruciating as you’d expect – 32 savage reactions
12 weeks after an assassination attempt resulted in Donald Trump‘s nicked ear creating a new and excruciating MAGA cult fashion, he returned to Butler, Pennsylvania where the shooting happened.
BREAKING NEWS: Secret Service accidentally installs Bullshit-proof glass at Trump’s Butler, PA re-rally. Crowd hears nothing but silence for two hours.#Butler #BullshitProofGlass #TrumpIsUnfitForOffice pic.twitter.com/UteBjqKZcV
— SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) October 5, 2024
Trump even had a special guest appearance by his most generous backer, Elon Musk.
Remember 3 years ago, when people were big mad over vague allegations of partisan bias at twitter? Seems quaint now. pic.twitter.com/W9uBRtm7fb
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2024
Musk seemed excited to be there. Embarrassingly so.
JFC pic.twitter.com/dRQfN0kX9L
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 6, 2024
He obviously doesn’t think red suits him, which led to this cringeworthy attempt to seem cool.
Elon Musk: As you can see, I'm not just Maga, I'm dark Maga. pic.twitter.com/ClYxEsW11N
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2024
The Butler crowd may have been lapping it up, but the online audience was a tad more critical.
1.
Hey Donald, is it too late to inject bleach into my eyeballs? https://t.co/t7wnLkIv5O
— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 6, 2024
2.
A couple of rich white dudes born into privilege out crazy-ing each other behind bullet proof glass.
If this doesn’t scream working class PA, I don’t know what does
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 6, 2024
3.
They need to take their show on the road. pic.twitter.com/QJvMsLhigO
— _ (@SundaeDivine) October 6, 2024
4.
I have no words….what is this pic.twitter.com/BHwUCwYGy0
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 6, 2024
5.
'Dark MAGA': The utter desperation in Elon Musk's voice is palpable. He knows the likelihood of getting millions of dollars in tax cuts is diminishing. Anybody who thinks the greed-driven billionaire is not all in on a Trump dictatorship — listen to this. pic.twitter.com/vM9kNNVIrj
— Bill Madden (@maddenifico) October 5, 2024
6.
Weird. https://t.co/oGUY2F5JnY
— Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) October 6, 2024
7.
Idiocracy IRL pic.twitter.com/x9FMlceNUH
— AskAubry (@ask_aubry) October 6, 2024
8.
the world’s most toxic right wing bellend
(plus Donald Trump) pic.twitter.com/HEYSir2Zk0
— dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) October 6, 2024
9.
"My mom says I'm Dark MAGA" https://t.co/0y7uGyfo1h pic.twitter.com/T8RSYRKazr
— Mike Rothschild (no relation) (@rothschildmd) October 5, 2024
10.
"For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral" – Elon Musk 2022 pic.twitter.com/3zuksRZiDZ
— HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) October 6, 2024
11.
Elon Musk is at a Trump rally right now wearing a MAGA hat and looking like a dumbass. pic.twitter.com/NnQ8peKZ9X
— Read Abolish Rent (@JoshuaPHilll) October 5, 2024
12.
We've given this cringey immigrant everything including billions of our tax dollars
— TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) October 5, 2024
13.
This might be the cringiest shit I’ve ever seen in politics. pic.twitter.com/TcmEqIvjwG
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 5, 2024
14.
I’ve never seen a billionaire so desperate for attention & approval than musk
— Mason (@masonstruths) October 6, 2024
15.
If Trump loses, this will be a glorious testimony to Elon’s implosion as a human being. https://t.co/xalPpzQ7jw
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) October 6, 2024
16.
I'm NoT jUsT MAGA, i’M dArK MAGA… pic.twitter.com/vwy6DYdWKf
— Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) October 5, 2024