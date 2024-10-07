Self-proclaimed ‘Dark MAGA’ Elon Musk’s appearance at Trump’s rally was as excruciating as you’d expect – 32 savage reactions

US elon musk us election

12 weeks after an assassination attempt resulted in Donald Trump‘s nicked ear creating a new and excruciating MAGA cult fashion, he returned to Butler, Pennsylvania where the shooting happened.

BREAKING NEWS: Secret Service accidentally installs Bullshit-proof glass at Trump’s Butler, PA re-rally. Crowd hears nothing but silence for two hours.#Butler #BullshitProofGlass #TrumpIsUnfitForOffice pic.twitter.com/UteBjqKZcV — SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) October 5, 2024

Trump even had a special guest appearance by his most generous backer, Elon Musk.

Remember 3 years ago, when people were big mad over vague allegations of partisan bias at twitter? Seems quaint now. pic.twitter.com/W9uBRtm7fb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2024

Musk seemed excited to be there. Embarrassingly so.

He obviously doesn’t think red suits him, which led to this cringeworthy attempt to seem cool.

Elon Musk: As you can see, I'm not just Maga, I'm dark Maga. pic.twitter.com/ClYxEsW11N — Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2024

The Butler crowd may have been lapping it up, but the online audience was a tad more critical.

1.

Hey Donald, is it too late to inject bleach into my eyeballs? https://t.co/t7wnLkIv5O — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 6, 2024

2.

A couple of rich white dudes born into privilege out crazy-ing each other behind bullet proof glass.

If this doesn’t scream working class PA, I don’t know what does — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 6, 2024

3.

They need to take their show on the road. pic.twitter.com/QJvMsLhigO — _ (@SundaeDivine) October 6, 2024

4.

I have no words….what is this pic.twitter.com/BHwUCwYGy0 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 6, 2024

5.

'Dark MAGA': The utter desperation in Elon Musk's voice is palpable. He knows the likelihood of getting millions of dollars in tax cuts is diminishing. Anybody who thinks the greed-driven billionaire is not all in on a Trump dictatorship — listen to this. pic.twitter.com/vM9kNNVIrj — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) October 5, 2024

6.

7.

8.

the world’s most toxic right wing bellend

(plus Donald Trump) pic.twitter.com/HEYSir2Zk0 — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) October 6, 2024

9.

10.

"For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral" – Elon Musk 2022 pic.twitter.com/3zuksRZiDZ — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) October 6, 2024

11.

Elon Musk is at a Trump rally right now wearing a MAGA hat and looking like a dumbass. pic.twitter.com/NnQ8peKZ9X — Read Abolish Rent (@JoshuaPHilll) October 5, 2024

12.

We've given this cringey immigrant everything including billions of our tax dollars pic.twitter.com/lXP1nWEsz5 — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) October 5, 2024

13.

This might be the cringiest shit I’ve ever seen in politics. pic.twitter.com/TcmEqIvjwG — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 5, 2024

14.

I’ve never seen a billionaire so desperate for attention & approval than musk — Mason (@masonstruths) October 6, 2024

15.

If Trump loses, this will be a glorious testimony to Elon’s implosion as a human being. https://t.co/xalPpzQ7jw — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) October 6, 2024

16.