JD Vance’s objection to being fact-checked is spectacularly good meme fodder – 21 funny favourites

In case you somehow missed the biggest moment of the debate between VP hopefuls Tim Walz and JD Vance, here’s the Republican senator taking major umbrage at not being given the green light to make it up as he goes along.

Brennan: "Just to clarify for our viewers, Springfield, Ohio, does have a large number of Haitian migrants who have legal status." JD Vance: "The rules were that you guys weren't going to fact-check." pic.twitter.com/GPFka0PaAm — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 2, 2024

The comment saw Vance dragged for the next two days, with reactions like this causing him to trend on Twitter/X.

Vance: I want to speak to reality’s manager! https://t.co/LQGojPE1Di — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) October 2, 2024

Vance: If I can’t lie, I’m out, dog. — Mason (@masonstruths) October 2, 2024

"The rules were you weren't going to factcheck." – J. D. Vance, whose entire debate strategy was based on being able to lie unimpeded — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) October 2, 2024

It was almost inevitable, then, that it would become a meme. These 21 show just how good it can get.

1.

ARAGORN: The One Ring answers to Sauron alone. It has no other master BOROMIR: And what would a ranger know of this matter? LEGOLAS: This is no mere ranger. He is Aragorn, son of Arathorn BOROMIR: the rules were that you guys weren't going to fact-check — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) October 4, 2024

2.

"The rules were that you guys weren't going to fact-check." pic.twitter.com/TAfaJEbPRZ — Rocketgirl (@Rocket_Grrrl) October 2, 2024

3.

God: who told you you were naked?! Adam and Eve: The rules were that you guys [Elohim] weren't going to fact check pic.twitter.com/bikwUSsTYW — Jaymes (@JaymesLackey) October 2, 2024

4.

"that isn't true at all, you know" "THE RULES WERE THAT YOU GUYS WEREN'T GOING TO FACT CHECK ME" pic.twitter.com/b0jg2V6lEq — spooky potato (@soundsmythprod) October 2, 2024

5.

"The rules were that you guys weren't going to fact check!" pic.twitter.com/ZtyuEX38eF — Andy Diggle (@andydiggle) October 3, 2024

6.

"Reason and free inquiry are the only effectual agents against error."

-Thomas Jefferson "Margaret, the rules were that you guys weren't going to fact check!" -J.D. Vance — Lawrence Torcello (@LTorcello) October 2, 2024

7.

"The rules were that you guys weren’t going to fact-check." pic.twitter.com/DxFIJfdDWI — Howard Sherman (@HESherman) October 2, 2024

8.

"The rules were that you guys weren’t going to fact-check." pic.twitter.com/64uDfotrdH — Colleen Hawkins (@Lady_Colleen) October 3, 2024

9.

"The rules were that you guys weren't going to fact-check" pic.twitter.com/uhfpbHazel — Trekkie Bill (@trekkiebill) October 3, 2024

10.

Me: The Dolphins are playing good football right now.@hughart_michael : They're the worst team in football.

Me: “Michael, the rules were that you guys weren’t going to fact-check.” — Mark Rodriguez (@MarkRodSTL) October 2, 2024

11.