US JD Vance memes

JD Vance’s objection to being fact-checked is spectacularly good meme fodder – 21 funny favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 7th, 2024

In case you somehow missed the biggest moment of the debate between VP hopefuls Tim Walz and JD Vance, here’s the Republican senator taking major umbrage at not being given the green light to make it up as he goes along.

The comment saw Vance dragged for the next two days, with reactions like this causing him to trend on Twitter/X.

It was almost inevitable, then, that it would become a meme. These 21 show just how good it can get.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2