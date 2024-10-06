This eye-in-the-sky reporter’s speeding motorcycle commentary was even more entertaining before he realised he was live

News live tv

KTTV’s helicopter-based reporter Stu Mandel is quite accustomed to keeping the public up to date on crashes and chases happening on the ground in California, and he has a reputation for being very entertaining due to the light-hearted comments he’ll add – when appropriate, of course.

This week, however, his reaction to a speeding motorcyclist was even more quirky than usual, because Stu had no idea his mic was live.

Here’s how that sounded.

Those motorcycle noises made all the difference. He should do them for every bike chase.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted.

1.

Refreshing to hear him being basically the same dude before and after he thinks it’s live.

Robcado

2.

Sounds like my running commentary when I’m driving alone.

Robot_ankles

3.

That was a helluva pause between “that wasn’t safe” and “that wasn’t safe at all”.

meetmeinthebthrm

4.

Must admit, his motorcycle noises were top tier.

MrPMS

5.

I might actually watch the news if it was like this.

kalabula

6.

More live reports for chases should do the engine noise. It totally adds to the experience.

JyveAFK

7.

Yet still, he didn’t curse. A smart professional.

DarthTigris

8.

Voice of a man who enjoys his job.

First-Place-Ace

9.

Two things I always assume: Every gun is loaded Every mic is hot.

_coolranch

10.

“If you’re just joining us …” Brother, we’ve been with you the whole time.

BizzyM

11.

I love this reporter. He does the best police chases!

Einwhack

You can watch the rest of the 45-minute commentary on that motorcycle here, if you want to see where it went. It’s littered with funny Stu-isms. There’s a bunch more of Stu’s funny comments here.

READ MORE

Pizza delivery guy makes 11th hour intervention in high-speed police chase and it’s quite the watch

Source r/funny Image Screengrab