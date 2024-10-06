“What jobs are a turn-off for a serious relationship?” – 21 passion-killers

Life r/AskReddit

One of the major causes of relationship problems is people’s work.

It can be that their jobs are so demanding they don’t have time to be with their partner, or that they spend so much time with workmates that they end up falling for one of them. Other work-related mood killers might include your other half wittering on about things you don’t know or care about, but that can go for hobbies, too.

Over on r/AskReddit, someone named Many_Curve_7488 had a question on the topic.

“What jobs are a turn-off for a serious relationship?”

We hope they aren’t going to pick a career based on anything that Redditors have to say, but there’s certainly plenty of food for thought.

autotoad

When I grew up, the local fishmonger’s assistant just could not get a date. My sisters joked that he was the last man on earth to date as no matter how much he washed, the fish smell lingered.

Laymanao

Pilots and Flight Attendants. Irregular hours and long periods away from home can make maintaining a stable relationship challenging.

General_Zombie7414

I had a friend that worked at a funeral home for 10 years. He always said he would have better luck if he told women that he had been in prison for 10 years.

SssnakeJaw

Investment bankers. Arrogant and always working.

lookitisme

As a personal trainer; Personal Trainers. They’re completely different outside the gym, and often are very boring people.

IronSquid501

CarlyCCates

Crypto entrepreneur.

Sharklee88

Social media influencer – can’t deal with the camera rolling constantly, constant drama, possibly having to deal with her airing dirty laundry on social media.

ScorpionNest

A seafarer. Long contracts and lack of reliable cell services can be a burden.

smiles_clouddie

