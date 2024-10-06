Trump cultists mistaking the Liam Nissan account for Liam Neeson never stops being funny – 22 top examples
The Liam Nissan Twitter/X account is always a reliable stop-off if you want to see some serious ragging on the more idiotic and problematic aspects of right-wing shenanigans. We’d put good money on more than one Liam Nissan post having sent the Trump ketchup bottle flying.
Here’s a sample –
Uh oh guys, the dockworker strike is now officially over. It looks like Donald Trump will have to find another way to sabotage the economy before the election
— Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) October 3, 2024
There are seriously more photos of Diddy hanging out with Donald Trump than Donald hanging out with Eric Trump pic.twitter.com/X5rJ0i3Vtn
— Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) September 22, 2024
"Oh, don't mind Randy and Clarence. They just got back from three tours of duty in Whitemanistan" pic.twitter.com/JfNbec4e5W
— Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) September 25, 2024
As he goes about his day annoying MAGA cultists and Musk fanboys, he frequently gets called out as though he’s not Liam Nissan, but Liam Neeson – internationally renowned actor.
Elon Musk forced me to include the word "parody" in my bio but it didn't help anything, the trumpers still think I'm a Hollywood actor
— Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) September 24, 2024
These posts show just how gullible the Trumpists can be – as if we didn’t already know.
They include homophobic slurs. Incorrectly spelt homophobic slurs, but still …
1.
From Florida, USA pic.twitter.com/BzVDPtZAuU
— Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) October 4, 2024
2.
My career is just fine Cletus pic.twitter.com/wkL1GZ2gOF
— Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) September 27, 2024
3.
— Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) June 12, 2024
4.
True, my wife does all the grocery shopping pic.twitter.com/U6njazcv5h
— Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) September 22, 2024
5.
— Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) October 2, 2024
6.
— Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) September 17, 2024
7.
Just imagine guys pic.twitter.com/3mT0PVAAwI
— Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) October 4, 2024
8.
OK I will then pic.twitter.com/vjvEbuVR5u
— Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) June 12, 2024
9.
— Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) October 1, 2024
10.
— Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) October 4, 2024
11.
He's a doctor folks pic.twitter.com/2uYPsuzN3j
— Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) October 4, 2024