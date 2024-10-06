‘What’s something that’s considered normal but is really screwed up once you think about it?’ – 21 head-scratchers that will make you say “Hmmm”

Life Ask Reddit

It’s easy to breeze through life not really thinking about things, but sometimes when you stop and consider something you’ve previously taken for granted as normal, it’ll strike you that it’s royally messed up.

Over on Reddit, user Onyx_SecondOpinion posed this question…

What’s something that’s considered normal but is really screwed up once you think about it?

And the answers will have you second guessing everything you’ve previously thought commonplace.

1.

‘Unpaid internships.’

–Youngandidiotic

2.

‘The way stores throw out/waste food or items.’

–TangerineSol

3.

‘Gambling ads. It baffles me that they aren’t illegal yet.’

–ManMan36

4.

‘Phone use while behind the wheel. Every trip out is a death roulette game. I see someone nearly drift into my lane all the time.’

–SexyDuchess99

5.

‘Driving. Random people operating giant metal death machines going 60 mph directly next to each other.’

–james21michael

6.

‘Working 40+ hours a week to make enough money to still be in poverty.’

–Busty00Tigergirl

7.

‘The amount of sugar we consume and give our kids.’

–Spicy88Rose

8.

‘The amount of plastic we use. It’s absolutely insane.’

–PlumpahPeach

9.

‘Working for the rest of your life to get maybe 10 years to enjoy your 30+ years of hard work at an age where you have minimal energy to enjoy the fruits of your labour.’

-PeopleAreSus

10.

‘Homework for kids. They go to school for 7-8 hours then have to come home and do more work. That’s like adults going to work for 8 hours and then coming home and bringing your work home with you. Let them be kids because it goes by so fast.’

–Economy-Map515

11.

‘The sheer number of stupid people in power, making decisions.’

–Loose_Pilot574