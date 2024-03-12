27 favourite things people are saying about the Kate Middleton saga right now

News Kate Middleton royals

It’s only two days since Kensington Palace put out that photo of Kate Middleton in an effort to put all that online speculation to bed (A for effort, F for FFS) and barely 24 hours since the Princess of Wales outed herself as a secret photoshop fanatic.

But in terms of social media it already feels like a lifetime ago.

So it was naturally high time to catch up with exactly who’s saying what about the right royal mess – and these 27 people surely say it best.

1.

The Princess of Wales is missing and the spare Prince is in exile and the King is treating his cancer with herbs. If this were the 1300s France would be looking to invade. — Stefan Smith (@TheStefanSmith) March 11, 2024

2.

You guys remember the second to last episode of The Crown where the Queen was like “I simply can’t retire, everything would fall apart” that lady was RIGHT though — Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) March 11, 2024

3.

She’s the only one we can trust to get to the bottom of the Kate Middleton saga pic.twitter.com/KypqsOUpzq — jake (@hotnhumblejake) March 11, 2024

4.

Writers for The Crown getting back into the writers room this morning pic.twitter.com/7zvoD6vQc4 — star•gyal (@beequammie) March 11, 2024

5.

New winning theory https://t.co/YkiWHWhY6o — madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) March 11, 2024

6.

Prince Harry should tell the press he’s urgently flying back to London. Would properly fuck with everyone — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) March 11, 2024

7.

RIP Shakespeare, you would have loved Kate Middleton gossip Twitter. — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) March 11, 2024

8.

Can’t express how much they shat the bed by pretending Kate is secretly into photo-editing software. Fatal. Insane. Nothing less believable than a royal having a computer hobby. It’s 95% of monarchy’s appeal: you know these freaks have never learned a password in their lives. — The author, Séamas O’Reilly (@shockproofbeats) March 11, 2024

9.

If 2024 has taught me anything so far it’s that as a woman, you simply cannot die and leave the kingdom to a bunch of men. Let this be a lesson to us all. — Tori Fletcher (@hellotorifletch) March 12, 2024

10.

“I’d have gotten away with it if it wasn’t for that pesky Photoshop!” #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/Oji2k6DzFy — The Jase (@jasemonkey) March 11, 2024

11.

Here goes nothing: I swear allegiance to Princess Anne, and proclaim her our rightful queen. I’ve raised funds in Burgundy, and there is much support among our Northern earls. My forces will soon land at Deal in Kent. Those who take arms against us shall die. All hail Queen Anne. — Alexander Fox (@AlexanderFoxEtc) March 11, 2024

12.

At this point, I hope everyone has identified their “let’s get to the bottom of this Kate Middleton thing” buddy (the person who shares your exact level of interest in swapping memes and tweets back and forth, no matter how little they advance the conversation). It’s go time! — Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) March 11, 2024

13.

I better be alive for netflix to revive The Crown and cover this era. Somewhere right now a baby is being born who will one day play the Marchioness of Tony’s Chocolonely & I need to live to see it https://t.co/4Nsk1Wgot5 — Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) March 11, 2024

14.