That ‘manipulated’ Kate Middleton picture is all anyone is talking about – 27 favourite reactions

There’s only one story that anyone is talking about right now and it’s that picture of Kate Middleton which was meant to put all those conspiracy theories to bed but ended up pulling back the duvet and stripping the sheets instead.

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

It was the first official photograph of the Princess of Wales to be released after her abdominal surgery two months ago, taken by the Prince of Wales and released to coincide with Mother’s Day.

But it was subsequently recalled by some of the world’s biggest picture agencies over claims it had been manipulated, specifically an ‘inconsistency’ in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand.

No comment from Kensington Palace tonight after at least 3 international pictures agencies refuse to distribute this morning’s photo of Kate and her children. Some of them (@AP ) have claimed “the source [the palace] has manipulated the image”. pic.twitter.com/ppOwDtPr9P — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2024

And it naturally got people hunting high and low for other elements of the photo that they thought might not look quite right

Whatever the truth, the reaction on Twitter went into overdrive and we’ve read all the responses – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to. These people surely said it best.

ME: I don’t believe in conspiracy theories TWITTER: She’s missing a wedding ring. Her right hand is blurry. The daughter’s wrist is photoshopped. ME: https://t.co/Rhbldssq4c pic.twitter.com/TyjXZNPlJ5 — Mike (@michaelcollado) March 10, 2024

Can we get one of her holding a newspaper with today’s date on it next https://t.co/2rWC1XMCbO — joe (@hoezeth) March 10, 2024

Some personal news: today was my first day as a graphic designer for the royal family! Already shipped my first big project❤️❤️ Now to check the headlines — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) March 10, 2024

At this point there’s only two people I trust to get to the bottom of the #KateMiddleton drama Can we start a GoFundMe and get them to work asap? #WhereIsKate #KensingtonPalace pic.twitter.com/NnHTek9kHh — Joe (@onlyjoekin_) March 10, 2024

It’s sad when our families don’t appreciate all the things we moms do for them. For instance, my husband has not once thanked me today for providing him with up-to-the-minute coverage on the Kensington Palace photo conspiracy. — Amy Colleen (@sewistwrites) March 10, 2024

I THOUGHT YOU SAID YOU KNEW HOW TO USE PHOTOSHOP pic.twitter.com/zlRl90SD1g — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) March 10, 2024

NEW: Kensington Palace releases photo of Kate and William celebrating Mother’s Day pic.twitter.com/5XA5qPSKL7 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 10, 2024

the royal family social media manager thinking they did a good job on the Kate Middleton photo editspic.twitter.com/kxjItUTSbG — T (@teewatterss) March 10, 2024

Kensington Palace has released the first official photo of Kate Middleton since her abdominal surgery. pic.twitter.com/rX1aIUZ8iT — Monopoly Phonic® (@MonopolyPhonic) March 10, 2024

The original photo WITHOUT photoshop has been unearthed by the international press#KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/BdkEqpjtPm — Lyn (@meghanxhaz) March 11, 2024

the guy who made the Kate Middleton edit building up the courage to turn the car key in the ignition tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/fWbYe9uTq6 — Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) March 10, 2024

