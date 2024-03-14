A couple’s portrait-painting date night took a turn when he revealed his hilarious ‘masterpiece’

Entertainment funny

TikTokker Hayleigh Downs and her partner decided to have a quirky date night in which they painted each other’s portraits. So far, so good.

When the time came to show each other the results, it became comedy gold. In fact, it was better than gold – it was comedy platinum.

See for yourself.

Their reactions to each other’s efforts bring us great joy – but there were one or two issues. TikTok users had some thoughts.

He painted a whole different person.

LindseyR110

Sir, that’s Rick James.

Danielle

It’s flattering that your husband thinks you look like Donna Summer.

Lorettacarpenter12 I agree.

Hayleigh Downs

The panic when he sees yours.

BabiesmomrnThe best reaction.

Hayleigh Downs

He made you a black South Park character.

Kevin

Is the lady in the painting in the room with us?

Mary_sd_922

That’s Tina Turner.

Albert Macon

Please hang them prominently in your home. LOL.

MoniKeri Imaging They will be getting framed.

Hayleigh Downs

This is my favorite one so far. HOW DID YOU DO THAT. Immediately followed by an apology!!!

DonPepino

He took some liberties and added some spice.

Thru hike

When he said how’d you do that I knew his was crazy.

Alicia

Hayleigh also shared a few progress shots from the night.

Next stop, the Louvre.

Source Hayleigh Downs Image Screengrab