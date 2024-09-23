Life Americans

This American confused why this Harvard student went there for nothing is a fabulously funny read and deserves a degree course all of its own

John Plunkett. Updated September 23rd, 2024

We didn’t think we’d find ourselves writing about Harvard this morning but here goes. One of the world’s top universities, if you’re lucky enough to go there you won’t have to pay any fees if your family has an income of less than $85k.

We mention this because some people have a tricky time understanding this. And when we say some people, what we really mean is this person, in an exchange which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter.

And here is the exchange in full.


And it didn’t end there.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

This particular one-two had people chomping at the bit.

And finally …

Give it a degree course all of its own! Well, a lecture series at least.

