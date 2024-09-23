This American confused why this Harvard student went there for nothing is a fabulously funny read and deserves a degree course all of its own

Life Americans

We didn’t think we’d find ourselves writing about Harvard this morning but here goes. One of the world’s top universities, if you’re lucky enough to go there you won’t have to pay any fees if your family has an income of less than $85k.

We mention this because some people have a tricky time understanding this. And when we say some people, what we really mean is this person, in an exchange which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter.

accidentally discovered a guy in my comments that cannot fathom how Harvard’s financial aid program works and is just insulting anyone that explains it to him pic.twitter.com/GafPwCNr8T — giggly ♡ (@xgigglypuff) September 22, 2024

And here is the exchange in full.





And it didn’t end there.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

3 college degrees, and he never learned how to read. No blue checkmark, so he’s not engagement baiting. Fascinating. — Bob Smith (@BobSmith_1234) September 22, 2024

My thoughts exactly. Very fascinating — giggly ♡ (@xgigglypuff) September 22, 2024

hes so close to getting to the end point of realizing that higher education should be free and accessible to everyone — auntie fa (@wafflemouse69) September 22, 2024

i was going to say this too but i was also convinced he would never reach any reasonable conclusions and that I would be left disappointed — giggly ♡ (@xgigglypuff) September 22, 2024

I got actively dumber from reading this whole exchange — flux (@fluxtheorist) September 22, 2024

i share the brainrot i see so that we are all equally rotted instead of just me — giggly ♡ (@xgigglypuff) September 22, 2024

there is only one college in america and it’s harvard and he went to three colleges (all harvard) and wasn’t given any financial aid and would like to know why. i think that’s very reasonable to want to know — Lizbeth Eden (@LizbethEden) September 22, 2024

yes i get it now — giggly ♡ (@xgigglypuff) September 22, 2024

This particular one-two had people chomping at the bit.

And finally …

here’s the exchange if any kind souls out there would like to attempt to get through to him best of luck to u https://t.co/BE6cVvcDr2 — giggly ♡ (@xgigglypuff) September 22, 2024

Give it a degree course all of its own! Well, a lecture series at least.

Source @xgigglypuff