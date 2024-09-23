Liz Truss has been wittering on about her mini budget again – and these 19 clapbacks were exactly what she deserved

Politics Liz Truss

On the very day that the new chancellor, Rachel Reeves, will set out her plans at the Labour Conference, the ghost of budgets past popped up to try and make the case for fiscal decisions that knocked billions off the economy and ultimately led to her Downing Street tenure coming to a very premature end.

We refer, of course, to Liz Truss.

Two years on. The British economy would be in much better shape if the Mini Budget had been implemented. pic.twitter.com/8XbzhYFJWs — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 23, 2024

If you made it through that – congratulations. Whatever she was selling, people weren’t buying.

"hmm, think I'll read a yellow book today" https://t.co/XlJbaJLcb1 — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) September 23, 2024

You have to put up with one minute and fifty three seconds of properly epic droning until you reach her point…. Liz Truss is upset because her very rich friends are angry pic.twitter.com/VH5t7Aggd6 — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 23, 2024

The brass neck on it — Our Rach (@ourrachblogs) September 23, 2024

It’s only just gone 8am on this fine Monday morning & straight out of the blocks here’s political wackadoo Liz Truss to tell you all the reasons why her disastrous mini budget wasn’t her fault but was in fact a liberal elite Tofurati driven Deep State couppic.twitter.com/7vn1ZFl4Vg — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) September 23, 2024

Liz Truss has evidently forgotten not just the reaction to her budget, but its contents. It didn’t include any of the structural reforms that she likes – it was just tens of billions of unfunded tax cuts. https://t.co/WaUniKrAAY — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) September 23, 2024

Liz Truss shows how the economic establishment got rid of her & created an economic doomloop.

Liz is standing to be leader of the Liz Truss Party.

She is our Maggie

Our Mum

Our Anton Du Beke

Thankfully this lovely lady still wants to trickle down on us.

❤️pic.twitter.com/MmvHONFYx0 — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) September 23, 2024

There’s nice, Liz. Now let’s get you into the conservatory and bring you a nice cup of tea and some biscuits. You like some tea and biscuits don’t you. https://t.co/WCDgSDyrUd — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) September 23, 2024

Carlsberg don’t do deluded thunderfuckwits but if they did ‍♀️ https://t.co/N3KXeBwmET — JPC (@jpxan71) September 23, 2024

Not sure Rachel Reeves has even been given a better gift in her whole entire life. https://t.co/o8YIqgLBUy — Emma Burnell (@EmmaBurnell_) September 23, 2024

