A bigoted troll took aim at Kirsten Dunst and of all the totally on-point comebacks this one really hit home

If you haven’t already seen it we can recommend Alex Garland’s dystopian thriller Civil War, set in a near future America which is getting nearer and nearer at an exponential rate.

We mention it not only because it’s a entertaining and important watch, but because of this particularly bigoted troll on Twitter who took aim at one of its stars, Kirsten Dunst, in the most unpleasant way.

Watched movie “Civil War” and yes it’s a pretty dumb movie. Some interesting scenes and a wasted premise for sure. An under-commented on item from the movie is just how thoroughly Kirsten Dunst has been catapulted into the wall. Shame. pic.twitter.com/pEBTzSETHi — Dago Supremacy (@DagoSupremacy) September 22, 2024

And we mention that not because we want to give them any more airtime than they already had but because it prompted no end of totally on-point comebacks which perfectly put them in their place.

She looks 42. She's playing a high-stress movie role, not meant to look like a model. You all just have brains warped by Hollywood and porn. Grow up. — Mother Girth (@fairygirthmther) September 22, 2024

How should she look at her age? I like seeing a woman who hasn't been obviously plastic surgeried into an artificial mask. — Old West (@OldWest1453) September 22, 2024

I bet she’s had like zero filler and just aging naturally which all these red pillers are all for until they are subjected to having to look at an adult female face for more than 10 minutes — Lucy Brown (@lucymarionbrown) September 22, 2024

People commenting on others’ looks on this app always hide behind a stupid avi instead of revealing their own catchers mitt faces to the world. — Zach Eyster (@zachinpractice) September 22, 2024

idk, just looks like a normal 42 year old to me. — MXG (@MXGRyan) September 22, 2024

But surely no-one said it better than this person.

She’s 42. She’s in a post-apocalyptic role. She hasn’t butchered her face like so many others. She should be applauded for being a normal human, not a vain monster. https://t.co/eW5iNML4ii — Woe to those who dwell upon the earth (@treblewoe) September 22, 2024

No more questions, your honour.

Only one thing remains …

