CNN set a Capitol-sized elephant trap for JD Vance and he walked right into it
Here’s a rather fabulous takedown of JD Vance that has just gone wildly viral on Twitter and a very satisfying watch it is too.
It’s Donald Trump’s VP running mate being interviewed by CNN a few months back when the news anchor Kaitlan Collins set him a really big elephant trap, and he walked right into it.
KAITLAN COLLINS: So you agree that people who break in and vandalize a building should be prosecuted?
JD VANCE: Yes
COLLINS: Ok, I’m just checking, because you helped raise money for people who did so on January 6. (May 2024) @atrupar pic.twitter.com/00ORkzgAP0
— The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) September 21, 2024
We never thought we’d feel sorry for JD Vance. And we were right.
LOL that dumbshit is so easy to snare. A real loser. A loser picked by a loser.
— Ron (@RonM111111) September 21, 2024
The hypocrisy is shocking but not surprising.
— The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) September 21, 2024
Kaitlyn Collin’s rocks. She’s so calm when nailing these guys. And yes JD it is a national obsession when you Republicans tried to overthrow the government.
— Jmilton (@Jmilton88712952) September 21, 2024
JD keeps digging himself into holes that he can’t get out of without offending MAGA
— Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) September 21, 2024
Source @highbrow_nobrow