CNN set a Capitol-sized elephant trap for JD Vance and he walked right into it

Here’s a rather fabulous takedown of JD Vance that has just gone wildly viral on Twitter and a very satisfying watch it is too.

It’s Donald Trump’s VP running mate being interviewed by CNN a few months back when the news anchor Kaitlan Collins set him a really big elephant trap, and he walked right into it.

KAITLAN COLLINS: So you agree that people who break in and vandalize a building should be prosecuted? JD VANCE: Yes COLLINS: Ok, I’m just checking, because you helped raise money for people who did so on January 6. (May 2024) @atrupar pic.twitter.com/00ORkzgAP0 — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) September 21, 2024

We never thought we’d feel sorry for JD Vance. And we were right.

LOL that dumbshit is so easy to snare. A real loser. A loser picked by a loser. — Ron (@RonM111111) September 21, 2024

The hypocrisy is shocking but not surprising. — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) September 21, 2024

Kaitlyn Collin’s rocks. She’s so calm when nailing these guys. And yes JD it is a national obsession when you Republicans tried to overthrow the government. — Jmilton (@Jmilton88712952) September 21, 2024

JD keeps digging himself into holes that he can’t get out of without offending MAGA — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) September 21, 2024

