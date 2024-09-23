US CNN JD Vance US elections

CNN set a Capitol-sized elephant trap for JD Vance and he walked right into it

John Plunkett. Updated September 23rd, 2024

Here’s a rather fabulous takedown of JD Vance that has just gone wildly viral on Twitter and a very satisfying watch it is too.

It’s Donald Trump’s VP running mate being interviewed by CNN a few months back when the news anchor Kaitlan Collins set him a really big elephant trap, and he walked right into it.

We never thought we’d feel sorry for JD Vance. And we were right.

READ MORE

Clucking JD Vance was wanging on about how Kamala Harris had pushed up prices and it was a n-eggs-t level self own

Source @highbrow_nobrow