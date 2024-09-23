People are naming the songs they would ban at their wedding, and Olly Murs had the best suggestion

Life music weddings

Wedding days can be a minefield in lots of ways, not least of which the entertainment provided at the reception.

A good DJ/band can make or break a wedding, as many of us have learned to our cost over the years.

So an interesting debate kicked off on Twitter/X when user @_hxrrybxtt shared a list of songs he would ban from his wedding – some of them pretty standard wedding dancefloor classics, to be fair.

i need more suggestions please help twitter x pic.twitter.com/GOWQVFCG6P — harry (@_hxrrybxtt) September 21, 2024

As one reply points out, it’s really hard to curate a good wedding playlist that appeals across all generations and tastes

Oooh I can already tell this is going to be good. Wedding DJs have a *tough* job bc you’re not only trying to make the wedding party happy, you’re trying to move the crowd across multiple generations…no easy task https://t.co/CGJdrwhlyw — thatUpperhand (@thatupperhand) September 21, 2024

People had thoughts about the idea of banning popular songs.

There is no power on earth that would be able to stop me from playing Don’t Stop Me Now at my own wedding. This may be why I’ve never been married, but I stand by my convictions. https://t.co/AWfp2v56e6 — Memories You Bury or Live By (@Scar_LiT) September 21, 2024

By the time you have finished reading this thread your wedding will be total silence interrupted by occasional niche death metal tracks. Horrible way to view a wedding, where big crowd pleasers are the entire point. https://t.co/FcoAkRXSjc — Lewis Dunn (@dunnace) September 21, 2024

banning sweet caroline at a wedding is kind of a crime actually https://t.co/RFIHyZLjfn — adam (@adamsphantasy) September 21, 2024

there’s something v liberating about dancing and singing along to a song everyone in the room knows like if i ever get married these are all staying on i fear https://t.co/HXtcQKQt8K — ericeffiorg (@ericeffiorg) September 21, 2024

I can understand not liking songs but it sounds like you are just banning any song that will get people up on the dancefloor — BlueLive85 (@BoyBlue_Orig) September 21, 2024

But some had their own suggestions for songs they’d ban too.

Come on Eileen

Dancing in the Moonlight

I’m in the mood for dancing — S (@_stphnjms) September 21, 2024

Shape of You — Ben (@bnwkr) September 21, 2024

