An Andrew Tate fanboy listed all the ‘men’s things women had invaded’ and ended up owned into a galaxy far, far away

To Twitter now – no, stick with us, please – where an Andrew Tate fanboy has been busy blaming women for ‘invading’ interests and pursuits which previously – he reckons – men had all to themselves.

It’s someone called @lone_rides who describes themselves as ‘Defender of Cobra against the slander of the US government and GI Joe … in the land of the Florida man’. So you get the idea.

And this is what he had to say in an exchange which started out as a discussion about mental health but ended up somewhere very different.

Men had Star Wars – women invaded

Men had sci-fi – women invaded

Men had video games – women invaded

Men had D&D – women invaded

Men had comics – women invaded

Men had Men’s only clubs – women invaded The only thing men have anymore is either solitary or you fuss at us for. pic.twitter.com/8fw13L7SKZ — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) September 16, 2024

Well, kind of. And when we say kind of, what we really mean is, no, absolutely not.

And these people were only too happy to help point him in the right direction …

1.

Isn’t it kind of a self report for someone to be like “you need to go to therapy and build communities” and you go “YEAH that’s what STAR WARS was supposed to be” like no she’s talking about in real life https://t.co/2IbO5mX4Iv — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) September 19, 2024

2.

I can almost assure you that grown men passionate about the items on this list do not have a problem with women wanting to spend too much time with them. — Paxton Dellinger (@DellingerPaxton) September 17, 2024

3.

“men had star wars” you people are so fucking dumb it actually makes me want to kill myself https://t.co/fRUQFnVsXA pic.twitter.com/A5PdGaMtBL — DIE REGIS PHILBIN (@chachaslidefan) September 17, 2024

4.

As if some of the most famous sci fi authors weren’t women Mary Shelley ring a bell? — Neon Genesis Erin-gelion (@erindoeshistory) September 17, 2024

5.

“women invaded” and it’s just a bunch of nerdy shit that any human being can enjoy. notice how men are always the default and women are the ‘other’ – men are allowed to love comics and games, but women? they’re stealing and appropriating oh, and women invented sci-fi btw! https://t.co/YMMZZlGxYz — ✩ daisy ✩ (@daisyghosty) September 19, 2024

6.

Waaaaaah I bet girls play with dinosaur toys too. What, exactly, should women be into? — a failed Wallfacer (@The_Same_Device) September 17, 2024

7.

Easily one of the most embarrassing viral posts I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/0Gf8TmauIe — Sturgeon’s Law (@Sturgeons_Law) September 18, 2024

8.

Sources: Dude trust me — TheLibraryofLewd (@LibraryofLewd) September 17, 2024

