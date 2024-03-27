Life scammers

This scammer was given a hilarious taste of their own medicine and it’s simply killer

John Plunkett. Updated March 27th, 2024

Most of us when bothered with an online scanner will hit block, delete, and move on with our lives (AKA get back to work).

But some people take the time to dish out a little bit of karma to these wannabe bank account botherers by giving them a taste of their own medicine.

And this was a classic case in point, an exchange which went viral after it was shared by Clare Considine – @macrotargeting on Twitter – who said: ‘It’s fun and perfectly legal to respond with increasingly ominous allusions to an international murder and smuggling operation.’

And those screenshots in full!

Killer!

To conclude …

Source @macrotargeting