This scammer was given a hilarious taste of their own medicine and it’s simply killer

Most of us when bothered with an online scanner will hit block, delete, and move on with our lives (AKA get back to work).

But some people take the time to dish out a little bit of karma to these wannabe bank account botherers by giving them a taste of their own medicine.

And this was a classic case in point, an exchange which went viral after it was shared by Clare Considine – @macrotargeting on Twitter – who said: ‘It’s fun and perfectly legal to respond with increasingly ominous allusions to an international murder and smuggling operation.’

ever get one of those scam texts pretending to be your boss? it’s fun and perfectly legal to respond with increasingly ominous allusions to an international murder and smuggling operation pic.twitter.com/w8U36QqIoO — Clare Considine (@macrotargeting) March 26, 2024

And those screenshots in full!

Killer!

Not Jeff the Intern ‍ — Alex Taliadoros (@AlexCTaliadoros) March 26, 2024

it was a paid internship, if that makes it any better — Clare Considine (@macrotargeting) March 26, 2024

Condolences to Jeff the intern’s family but hard choices had to be made — Jawn Gonzalez (@JohnGonzalez) March 26, 2024

I'm so proud of you — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) March 26, 2024

RIP to the homey Jeff — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) March 26, 2024

To conclude …

This is epic. I got a fake text like this one from my org's president and am now regretting not having some fun. https://t.co/vquU8pXKrK — Steven Groves (@stevegroves) March 27, 2024

