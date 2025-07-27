Looking for a cheap and effective burgar deterrent? This might be the best you’ll find

Pics funny

Burglar alarms can be very expensive, especially the good ones that contact the police, plus your precious belongings could be long gone before anybody turns up. What you really need is something to put off potential thieves before they even set foot inside.

At a fraction of the cost of even the cheapest home security package, you can have one of these.

Let’s have a closer look at that.

That ought to do the trick. As well as a thousand pedants debating the difference between venomous and poisonous, there were these pertinent comments.

1.

Well punk, do you feel lucky?

Ricksza

2.

That’d work for me. No robberying here today.

Anonymous

3.

Best anti-theft ever.

c3dg4u

If you don’t think the notice would work as a deterrent, you could always get a real snake and put the word out, which might be what Norman actually did.

Source: Reddit Image Pixabay