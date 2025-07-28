Sport euros Lionesses

The Lionesses’ win was more than Joey Barton’s fragile ego could handle, and these 15 reactions hit the back of the net

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 28th, 2025

Once again, England has won the Euros – England Women, that is. The Lionesses took it right down to the wire with a tense penalty shoot-out that was put to bed by the now legendary right foot of Chloe Kelly.

Here are some of the tens of thousands (at least) of reactions on Twitter.

Quite a few people had the same thought after the win – how badly it would be going down with that well-known champion of equal rights, Joey Barton.

And that wasn’t too far off the mark. The former Everton midfielder, who criticises women’s football when he isn’t too busy tweeting Tommy Robinson, posted a reaction which was every bit as misogynistic and petty as you’d expect.

Well done to the Lioness winning the Nonsense Pottery Trophy. Those penalties were borderline embarrassing again. Don’t ever ask for equal pay again. Youse are miles off it.

He may have played in blue, but that came from a place of pure green. Here’s Twitter’s verdict.

