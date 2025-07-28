The Lionesses’ win was more than Joey Barton’s fragile ego could handle, and these 15 reactions hit the back of the net

Sport euros Lionesses

Once again, England has won the Euros – England Women, that is. The Lionesses took it right down to the wire with a tense penalty shoot-out that was put to bed by the now legendary right foot of Chloe Kelly.

Here are some of the tens of thousands (at least) of reactions on Twitter.

Congratulations to the Lionesses on your remarkable victory. Back-to-back European Champions. What an incredible achievement. An inspiration to everyone, everywhere! pic.twitter.com/VBdiqbGHUG — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 27, 2025

If Gareth Southgate can be knighted, then Sarina Wiegman deserves the Crown Jewels and a statue outside Wembley. #ENGESP #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/decqm8NjTT — Usman (@101Usman) July 27, 2025

Beat the World Champions to retain their European title and become the first England team to win a major title on foreign soil: We definitely need a Bank Holiday. pic.twitter.com/FvpxPBUFTE — Keith Andrew (@tweeting_keith) July 27, 2025

Huge congratulations to England on winning Women’s EURO 2025 !!!⚽️ — Hiroshi Suzuki (@AmbJapanUK) July 27, 2025

Quite a few people had the same thought after the win – how badly it would be going down with that well-known champion of equal rights, Joey Barton.

England win back to back Euros, one of our young lionesses wins young player of the tournament, Joey Barton is probably crying into his keyboard at home WHAT A GLORIOUS DAY #Euro2025 pic.twitter.com/qc9Ao3B2LT — Kay (@KayBizzleBee) July 27, 2025

And that wasn’t too far off the mark. The former Everton midfielder, who criticises women’s football when he isn’t too busy tweeting Tommy Robinson, posted a reaction which was every bit as misogynistic and petty as you’d expect.

He may have played in blue, but that came from a place of pure green. Here’s Twitter’s verdict.

You’re a violent thug that’s never brought any good into this world. Millions of young girls will want to be a Lioness. No one wants to grow up to be ‘Joey’ Barton — alex (r) (@ltfcat) July 27, 2025

They’ve literally won the Euros more than you’ve played games for England — Alex (@albrch20) July 27, 2025

In case you're wondering, Joey Barton isn't coping well with the lionesses' victory… pic.twitter.com/n4eVR3toO3 — Oliver Stirling (@OWS1892) July 27, 2025

Cuckoos will fly out of my arse before I give a shit about what Joey Barton thinks about football. The only thing he’s ever been good at is getting convictions for hitting women. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) July 27, 2025

Joey Barton right now: pic.twitter.com/PehwQqRz6j — Sam Michael (@sammichaelcomic) July 27, 2025

Joey Barton really is a sad horrible little mardy arsed knobtwazzock!!! #Lionesses #england pic.twitter.com/0PqMFRw7Hd — TriggerRed (@MeerkatBen10) July 27, 2025

Sad man can't accept women have done something the men have never achieved Speaks volumes — dave lawrence (@dave43law) July 27, 2025

