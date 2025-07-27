‘What’s a modern trend that people will regret in 10 years?’ – 21 things we’re already looking back on with remorse

Life Ask Reddit

We live in a society where everything is at the tip of our fingers – literally. You can tap your phone to buy anything from plane tickets to an antique butter tray to new butt cheeks. It should be a utopia. But is it?

Everything has become too easy. Our values have shifted dramatically now that we can get anything we need want whenever we want. Validation is immediate. Nothing is earned. Everyone has a voice.

Redditor u/Julie727 wants to know if that’s a good thing:

What’s a modern trend that people will regret in 10 years?

Not surprisingly, some forward thinkers are starting to question how we function as a society today. It’s a grim glance into the future, questioning so much of what we take for granted. Will you heed these warnings?

1.

Oversized lips and micro sunglasses. Everyone’s going to look back and wonder why they all dressed like Sims in a heatwave.

Pedi_princess33

2.

No buttons or dials in cars… also counting haptic/capacitive buttons. Not everything has to be on a screen, especially the most important functions to operate a vehicle. Here’s a test, let’s say someone rents a car from the airport, are they able to get up and running in a matter of minutes instead of having to browse MULTIPLE pages of menus in a laggy, unresponsive screen? If not, we’re evolving backwards.

digbug0

3.

Shaving their own completely fine and functioning teeth for a veneers for pure aesthetic.

trujace

4.

Video taping their children for internet consumption.

EchoedIntentions

5.

Profusely using generative AI which will not just discourage content creation, but also key thinking abilities. It might be like going everywhere by car and then realizing that walking now hurts and you’re overweight, just for your brain.

Ruggiard

6.

Ipad children.

SouthernResponse762

7.

Attempting to viscerally reject being “cringe.” Don’t do this to yourself, you’re allowed to be awkward and make mistakes and fuck up. I do agree with wishing that nothing embarrassing you did as a kid could be preserved on social media forever, though.

Androecian

8.

The loss of ownership. Everything is streaming, subscription based, always online etc. But these things are brittle. Once the company goes down, decides to stop providing the thing you want, or you simply can’t afford it anymore, then you’re left with nothing. Don’t get me wrong, there’s a place for a Spotify, a Netflix, a Gamepass. Being able to access a large library for a monthly fee had its benefits as well. But for the things we really love I hope we’ll understand the value of ownership before we learn the bitter lessons.

gerryflap

9.

When I was in high school we had spirit week days with themes like dress from the 80s or 90s and had explicit fashion and crazy hair. Now when kids will dress like the 2020s they will have huge lips and huge cheeckbones.

NoProfessor3291

10.

Everyone thinks they’re the star of a show about them and it’s kinda obnoxious.

ouellette001

11.