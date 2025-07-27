Celebrity Richard osman

We’re yet to see a better Richard Osman lookalike than this nun from the 1960s

Poke Staff. Updated July 27th, 2025

As well as being one of our most well-loved presenters, best-selling author, producer and modern Renaissance man, Richard Osman, is a bit brilliant at that there Twitter thing, with jokes like these:

When Richard joined Instagram – home of the perfect dinners and endless mirror selfies, neither of which do we suspect will be the focus of his new account – he started it off with a bang by posting this.

“Hello everyone. To prove it’s the real me, here’s a picture of me as a Nun in the 1960s.”

It’s nuncanny.

This has to be the best – and weirdest – celebrity lookalike we’ve ever seen. Here are some of our favourite reactions.

Because he’s an old hand at this social media malarkey – a much older hand than we’d all suspected, by the look of that photo – he tried to tempt his Twitter followers onto the other platform, using Richard Osnun.

Causing writer Harlan Coben to send him another uncanny lookalike.

