We’re yet to see a better Richard Osman lookalike than this nun from the 1960s
As well as being one of our most well-loved presenters, best-selling author, producer and modern Renaissance man, Richard Osman, is a bit brilliant at that there Twitter thing, with jokes like these:
I think we all knew that season 8 of ‘Brexit’ would end with Boris Johnson becoming Prime Minister.
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) May 24, 2019
Am sitting in horrible traffic, but fortunately someone is beeping their horn so we should be on the move soon.
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 29, 2016
Just bought some iPhone headphones in Shepherds Bush for £3!!! It immediately turns out they don't work AT ALL, but £3!!!! #bargain #result
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 29, 2016
When Richard joined Instagram – home of the perfect dinners and endless mirror selfies, neither of which do we suspect will be the focus of his new account – he started it off with a bang by posting this.
“Hello everyone. To prove it’s the real me, here’s a picture of me as a Nun in the 1960s.”
It’s nuncanny.
This has to be the best – and weirdest – celebrity lookalike we’ve ever seen. Here are some of our favourite reactions.
Because he’s an old hand at this social media malarkey – a much older hand than we’d all suspected, by the look of that photo – he tried to tempt his Twitter followers onto the other platform, using Richard Osnun.
I would consider it an honour if you were to choose to also follow me on Instragram. Here is a picture of the best ever-lookalike of me as an incentive https://t.co/Qvjdc9mpM5
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) July 30, 2019
Causing writer Harlan Coben to send him another uncanny lookalike.
Here’s one I found. pic.twitter.com/PtsXoGXCmm
— Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) July 30, 2019
