We’re yet to see a better Richard Osman lookalike than this nun from the 1960s

Celebrity Richard osman

As well as being one of our most well-loved presenters, best-selling author, producer and modern Renaissance man, Richard Osman, is a bit brilliant at that there Twitter thing, with jokes like these:

I think we all knew that season 8 of ‘Brexit’ would end with Boris Johnson becoming Prime Minister. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) May 24, 2019

Am sitting in horrible traffic, but fortunately someone is beeping their horn so we should be on the move soon. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 29, 2016

Just bought some iPhone headphones in Shepherds Bush for £3!!! It immediately turns out they don't work AT ALL, but £3!!!! #bargain #result — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 29, 2016

When Richard joined Instagram – home of the perfect dinners and endless mirror selfies, neither of which do we suspect will be the focus of his new account – he started it off with a bang by posting this.

“Hello everyone. To prove it’s the real me, here’s a picture of me as a Nun in the 1960s.”

It’s nuncanny.

This has to be the best – and weirdest – celebrity lookalike we’ve ever seen. Here are some of our favourite reactions.

Because he’s an old hand at this social media malarkey – a much older hand than we’d all suspected, by the look of that photo – he tried to tempt his Twitter followers onto the other platform, using Richard Osnun.

I would consider it an honour if you were to choose to also follow me on Instragram. Here is a picture of the best ever-lookalike of me as an incentive https://t.co/Qvjdc9mpM5 — Richard Osman (@richardosman) July 30, 2019

Causing writer Harlan Coben to send him another uncanny lookalike.

