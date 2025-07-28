We regret to inform you that Trump has been wanging on about ‘windmills’ again – 18 favourite reactions

US donald trump

We’re all very well aware that Donald Trump is in full deflection mode at the moment, as his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein remains firmly on the agenda with the media – and even with some of the Maga crowd.

Reporter: Was part of the rush to get this deal done to knock Jeffrey Epstein's story out. Trump: You got to be kidding me. pic.twitter.com/fHZ0DJ5M9w — Acyn (@Acyn) July 27, 2025

However, his recent multiple returns to the topic of what he refers to as windmills, but are actually wind turbines, are probably far more of a genuine pet peeve for the president, after he failed to win a legal challenge against an offshore wind farm near his Turnberry resort in Scotland – where he has been since Friday.

Trump lost a legal battle in Scotland because he didn't like them being seen from his golf club.

THAT'S his beef with windmills.https://t.co/iWq00WFyKl — °jP (@jim_pennington) July 25, 2025

When asked by a reporter – presumably from GB News or some such thing – about immigration, he went off on a slight tangent about the evil of windmills. Again.

Trump in Scotland: I say two things to Europe. Stop the windmills. I really mean it. It's so sad. You fly over and you see these windmills all over the place, ruining your beautiful fields and valleys and killing your birds

pic.twitter.com/aV1igGjTTQ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 25, 2025

He wasn’t done.

Two minutes of Trump rambling about windmills and whales: "Wind doesn't work. It ruins the landscape, it kills the birds. They are noisy. Whales… it's driving em' crazy… They are environmentally unsound. It's the worst form of energy." Trump is a global embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/Ccf6yUB4KU — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) July 27, 2025

The facepalm was visible from space. Here’s what people had to say about his obsession.

Don Quixote:

the story of an old, delusional man, believing himself a hero, fights windmills, mistaking them for evil giants. pic.twitter.com/UOuAc5OGVg — Rebel Party (@Sjacobs2020) July 25, 2025

FUCKING MORON: Trump in Scotland: “I say two things to Europe. Stop the windmills. I really mean it. It's so sad. You fly over and you see these windmills all over the place, ruining your beautiful fields and valleys and killing your birds.” pic.twitter.com/oslUReIuiM — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) July 26, 2025

Trump's opposition to wind energy is a selfish, shortsighted attack on progress that prioritizes his golf course views over the planet's future. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) July 26, 2025

This wack job is the President of the USA. You can laugh, world. https://t.co/zKE0Y53UoE — Jeffrey Luscombe (@JeffreyLuscombe) July 25, 2025

