A bigot had a ridiculous complaint about shop workers speaking Hindi at the airport, and the internet wouldn’t let it fly – 29 first-class takedowns

Public policy specialist and free speech warrior Lucy White may need to rethink her policy of freely speaking in public about other people’s conversations after becoming the main character on UK Twitter for this spectacularly small-minded post.

People weren’t about to let that fly, and these responses are exactly as scathing as they should be.

Just landed in Heathrow T3. The first thing I see in this BRITISH airport was a shop called Pret A Manger which is almost certainly FRENCH for summat.

Then I look at the departure board and all the planes are going ABROAD! Places where people are

encouraged to speak foreign!

Ugh — Florence Lox (@floboflo) July 25, 2025

You speak English in every other country you go to & have the caucacity to be offended that 3 British citizens speak to themselves in a 2nd language at work? You’re a bigot. You should report yourself for a mental health checkup. To all racists, London is a multi-lingual,… — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) July 25, 2025

I went to Wales once and the staff in Argos were speaking actual Klingon https://t.co/hUX4PwbS8j — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) July 25, 2025

URGENT@marksandspencer, you have multilingual staff working at the world's busiest airport. Please advise. https://t.co/1Xr3z4iVhw — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) July 26, 2025

Just landed in Heathrow Airport T3. Went into M&S. Three staff working. I said to them “NICE TO SEE YOU, TO SEE YOU”. None of them responded with "NICE". I have a voice recording & their names to report to M&S. We must confront them every time. — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) July 25, 2025

Just landed in Dubai Airport

Two people not speaking Arabic

I asked them “What language are you speaking?”

They responded “English”

I have a voice recording & their names to report We must confront them every time pic.twitter.com/Psgc52oXQD — European Unity #FBPE #RejoinEU#NAFO (@EuropeanUnity1) July 26, 2025

Marks and Spencer was founded by Michael Marks (מיכאל מאַרקס) a Yiddish-speaking refugee from Belarus. Few of his original colleagues spoke much English. I imagine they faced a lot of racism, but not, thankfully for them, from employees of @GBNEWS. pic.twitter.com/blesZiKHjs — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) July 25, 2025

Just landed in Heathrow Airport T3. Went into M&S. Three staff working. I said to them “IRANU”. None of them responded with "UVAVU". I have a voice recording & their names to report to M&S. We must confront them every time. — Ben Hall (@benscribbles) July 25, 2025

Just landed in Heathrow Airport T3. Went into M&S. Three staff working. I said to them “TO ME”. None of them responded with "TO YOU". I have a voice recording & their names to report to M&S. We must confront them every time. — Toaster Philp (@philp83) July 25, 2025

Deport all the shops who can’t or won’t speak English.

Pret A Manger, IKEA, Bureau De Change, DKNY, Bella Italia (which don’t even sell bells) your days are numbered. — Florence Lox (@floboflo) July 26, 2025

Lucy must be confronted every time and told to fuck off in every language. pic.twitter.com/MxXUWRYoWd — Paul Schleifer ♻️ (@PaulSchleifer) July 25, 2025

Just landed Heathrow Airport T3. Went into M&S. 3 staff working. I said to them “I’m playing all the right notes” None of them responded with “But not necessarily in the right order” I have a voice recording & their names to report to M&S. We must confront them every time pic.twitter.com/1DJZKCC3ik — Rachel (@westcountrybird) July 25, 2025

Just landed at Heathrow Airport T3. Went to M&S. Three staff speaking in another language. I asked them “What language are you speaking?” They responded: “This isn’t just any old Hindi. This is M&S Hindi.” I have a voice recording to make sure I embarrass myself further. https://t.co/MuwY08vXQx — Brendan May (@bmay) July 25, 2025

How odd. 3 of my Indian friends just told me that a strange woman recorded them as they were picking up some snacks for their flight to Magaluf. pic.twitter.com/6ElEWYPKj8 — Florence Lox (@floboflo) July 25, 2025

